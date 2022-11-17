FG plotting to increase school fees ASUU Alleges

The Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University (ATBU) Bauchi branch of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) has claimed that the Federal Government’s insistence that it has no money to fund public universities properly is an excuse to introduce exorbitant school fees.

It also accused the Federal Government of not being interested in funding public universities under the pretext that it has no money. Addressing a press conference after the union staged a protest to their demand better teaching and learning environment in higher institutions in Bauchi, ATBU ASUU Chairman Ibrahim Inuwa, claimed that the government was deliberately under-funding of the universities to deny poor access to higher education. Inuwa said: “It has become conspicuously clear to the union that the government is not interested in the development of public universities to global university best practice.”

“What is obvious is the deliberate under-funding of the universities through the guise of no money to subsequently introduce exorbitant school fees beyond the reach of the children of the masses, and ultimately privatize these universities.”

