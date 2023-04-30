FG Postpones 2023 Census Indefinitely

T he Federal Government has postponed the 2023 population and housing census, indefinitely. The census was earlier scheduled for March 29 to April 3, but later shifted to May 3 to 7, because of the governorship election.

But in a statement yesterday by the Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, the Federal Government said the decision for indefinite postponement was reached after a meeting with some members of the Federal Executive Council (FEC) and the Chairman of the National Population Commission (NPC) and his team at the presidential villa in Abuja on Friday.

The statement added that the new date will be determined by the incoming administration. According to the minister, in arriving at the postponement, “the meeting reiterated the critical need for the conduct of a population and housing census, 17 years after the last census, to collect up-to-date data that will drive the developmental goals of the country and improve the living standard of the Nigerian people.”

He noted that with the completion of the enumeration area demarcation of the country, “conduct of first and second pretests, the recruitment and training of ad hoc workers, procurement of Personal Digital Assistants (PDAs) and ICT infrastructures, appreciable progress has been made in the implementation of the 2023 population and housing census.”

Mohammed added that the Federal Government commended the methodology being put in place by the NPC to conduct accurate and reliable census, “especially the massive deployment of technology that is capable of delivering world class census and laying a sustainable basis for future censuses.”

He stated that President Muhammadu Buhari directed the commission to continue with preparations for the conduct of the 2023 population and housing census “in order to sustain the gains already recorded and provide the basis for the incoming administration to consolidate these achievements.”

Meanwhile, Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State has commended President Buhari for directing that the 2023 National Population Census be postponed. This was contained in a statement signed by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr Terver Akase yesterday in Makurdi.

Ortom had on April 13, called on the Federal Government to postpone the planned census until adequate security was guaranteed in the country.The governor specifically stated that conducting the census will amount to injustice and deprivation of millions of Nigerians, who have been displaced from their ancestral homes and are living in the Internally Displaced Persons (IDP) camps in the state and other parts of the country.

“I want to say that the FG should suspend the issue of census because it looks like the proposed census is coming with an agenda. “So, until they are able to restore security and all our IDPs go back to their ancestral lands to give all of them opportunities to be counted in their homes of birth,” he said.

He further stated that he understood from the National Population Commission that those to be counted must be counted in their localities. He said that with the postponement of the census now approved by Buhari, the Federal Government should ensure that Nigerians, whose communities had been taken over by bandits and armed herders regained their lands and returned home.

He said the lives and wellbeing of the people must be placed above other factors for the nation to realise its aspiration for greater growth and development. Also, the Labour Party presidential candidate, Mr. Peter Obi, has backed the postponement of the 2023 census by the Federal Government.

Reacting to the decision, Obi, who is a former Anambra State governor, described the postponement as a “propitious and welcome development”. According to him, National Census is a critical development and nation-building tool.

In a series of tweets on his Twitter handle yesterday,Obi said: “Even though Nigeria is long overdue for a census, conducting one requires proper planning and diligence to ensure the sanctity of the results; the efficacy of the data gathered therefrom, as well as their utility in driving national development goals, our living standards and growing national housing deficits.

It is hoped that when eventually the census is conducted, it will serve as confidence-building measures instead of being fraught with the usual controversy.” Similarly, the Speaker of the Borno State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Abdulkareem Lawan, commended Buhari for postponing the National Population and Housing Census scheduled for May 2023.

Lawan, who made the commendation while reacting to the postponement in an interview with Journalists in Maiduguri yesterday, said the postponement was in order because people of Northern Borno were displaced as a result of Boko Haram insurgency.