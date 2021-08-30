FG postpones Nigeria@60 Award Ceremony

The Federal Government has postponed the Nigeria@ 60 Jubilee Special Award ceremony billed for Friday, September 3, 2021. A statement by the Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Otunba Adeniyi Adeniyi at the weekend said a new date would be communicated to members of the public.

According to the statement signed by his media aide, Ifedayo Sayo, the award ceremony is planned as part of the Jubilee celebrations of the nation’s Independence and was designed to honour 60 notable Nigerians who have made an impact in the country.

Like this: Like Loading...