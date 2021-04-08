FG presents provisional licenses to 20 private varsities

…calls for establishment of more varsities needed

The Federal Government has presented provisional licenses to the 20 private universities recently approved by the Federal Executive Council (FEC) to begin academic activities.

This brings the number of private universities in the country to 99 and the total number of universities to 193.

Some personalities among chairmen of the new universities includes Catholic Bishop of Sokoto Diocese, Hassan Kukah, Founder Zenith Bank PLC, Jim Ovia, Executive Secretary, Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFUND), and a host of others.

Minister of Education, Mallam Adamu Adamu, who presented the licenses to the proprietors on Thursday in Abuja, said there was an urgent need to close the educational gap further compounded by what he described as the “gross inadequacy” of access to university admission.

Making reference to countries with lesser population with higher number of universities than Nigeria, he said the number of universities in Nigeria was quite low, adding that Nigeria needs more universities.

