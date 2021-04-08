Education

FG presents provisional licenses to 20 private varsities

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa, Comment(0)

…calls for establishment of more varsities needed

The Federal Government has presented provisional licenses to the 20 private universities recently approved by the Federal Executive Council (FEC) to begin academic activities.
This brings the number of private universities in the country to 99 and the total number of universities to 193.
Some personalities among chairmen of the new universities includes Catholic Bishop of Sokoto Diocese, Hassan Kukah, Founder Zenith Bank PLC, Jim Ovia, Executive Secretary, Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFUND), and a host of others.
Minister of Education, Mallam Adamu Adamu, who presented the licenses to the proprietors on Thursday in Abuja, said there was an urgent need to close the educational gap further compounded by what he described as the “gross inadequacy” of access to university admission.
Making reference to countries with lesser population with higher number of universities than Nigeria, he said the number of universities in Nigeria was quite low, adding that Nigeria needs more universities.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Education

Chancellor, NAF boost Edo Varsity with lab, graduates’ automatic jobs, others

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

F or the management, staff and students of the Edo University, Iyamho, Edo State, it was a dream come as they rolled out the drums to celebrate the second convocation of the institution.   But, beyond the conviviality of the ceremony, the one-week activities lined up to celebrate the convocation held on virtual zoom platform […]
Education

UBEC expends N10bn on teacher professional development annually

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa, Abuja

The Universal Basic Education Commission (UBEC), has said a minimum of N10 billion is released every year, for teachers’ professional development.   This came as the Executive Secretary of UBEC,  Dr Hamid Bobboyi, made an appeal to stakeholders in the education sector,  to support the Federal Government in  strengthening the quality of teaching and learning at the […]
Education

Seven years after blacklist, Kwara gets N7.1bn UBEC grant to fix schools

Posted on Author Reporter

  Stephen Olufemi Oni, Ilorin   Kwara State Government has received a N7,151,142,190 grant from the Universal Basic Education Commission (UBEC) – the first time since 2013 when the state was blacklisted from the national scheme. The development, according to a statement by Commissioner for Education and Human Capital Development, Hajia Fatimah Bisola Ahmed, was […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica