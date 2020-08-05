FG: Private schools not charity organisations

The Federal Government has said that private schools were likely to charge their students third term school fees, since they were not operating as charity organisations. Minister of State for Education, Chukwuemeka Nwajuiba, made this known while fielding questions from newsmen at the biweekly Presidential Task Force (PTF) briefing on COVID – 19 yesterday in Abuja.

In his words: “Public schools are free and varies from state to state. But when you go into a contractual relationship with a school owner, a school owner is a passionate person and also a business person. They’re not running a charity organization; they may be charitable in their approach but they’re not charitable.

“So, it’s important that you appreciate that a private school is entitled to charge fees for the work they do. The person that runs a school may be a very passionate person about education. But they will still charge fees. “We did communicate last week before went on break that really, once these WAEC exams start on August 17, it would run through to the middle of September.

We will immediately thereafter commence NABTEB and it will run into October. “About a week to its end, we will begin NECO exams on October 10 and run through to November.

So, for all of these persons, we expect that children are working, examining and learning. We don’t just want them to be in the school and be playing. This is serious though, this is exit class.

This is what says a lot about the six years they’ve spent in secondary school. “Even right here, we are lifting the registration for NABTEB and NECO, continuously running, even while we are about to begin WAEC. All exams are a test of outcomes. We will want our teachers to continuously engage them.”

Nwajiuba had earlier said that Unity Schools in the country were ready to open for the exit classes. He made this known at the end of a webinar between the ministry and the Commissioners of Education of the 36 states of the federation held yesterday.

