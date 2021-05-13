FG probes NPA’s N60bn channel management contract

The Federal Ministry of Transportation has said the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) engaged in profligacy and wastage of public funds by spending over 60billion annually on channel management contracts. According to the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry, Dr Magdalene Ajani, the channel management contracts has been routinely awarded over the years by the authority at a cost of between N50 and N60 billion yearly. She noted that there had been recent attempts by the Managing Director of NPA, Hadiza Bala Usman, and her media handlers to distract the 11-man panel recently set up to investigate the alleged corruption in the agency.

The permanent secretary said in a statement that the Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, had ordered NPA to stop awarding the contract, saying NPA should rather undertake the job of channel management on an in-house basis through the acquisition of the necessary machinery and professional capacity in order to stop the annual sums paid out to dredging contractors by the authority. Ajani explained: “Pursuant to the above directive, the ministry’s department of maritime services vides a letter No. T0160/S.30/T4E/T2/61 dated 2nd February, 2021, to the Managing Director of NPA titled: “Request for information on the expired contracts: channel management and managing agent contracts.”

