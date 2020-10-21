FG proffers solution to cargo security risks

Advanced Cargo Information System (ACIS) currently being implemented by 23 countries including Cameroon is to be introduced in Nigerian ports to curb concealment, under-declaration and fraudulent practices as well as protect cargoes, BAYO AKOMOLAFE report

There is move by the Federal Government to tackle illegal movement of narcotics, firearms and ammunition as well as other sharp practices such as under declaration, concealment and other malpractices at the seaports and borders with Advanced Cargo Information System (ACIS)

Background

When it was first introduced in 2015 as Advanced Cargo Tracking Note (ACTN), the Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN) opposed the system, saying that it implementation would further increase the cost of doing business for manufacturers, who rely mainly on imports for raw materials and machines.

The group complained that it would automatically add to the already suffocating costs borne by manufacturers and render locally made goods uncompetitive. The Advance Cargo Information System (ACIS) is a computer- based information system developed by United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD) system to track transport equipment and cargo.

It comprises standard tracking modules, which are connected by a Backbone Information System (BIS).

New development

As part of efforts to curb import fraud, the Federal Government recently approved the reintroduction of Cargo Tracking Note (CTN) as Advanced Cargo Information System (ACIS).

It was learnt that the system would be managed and supervised in all the ports by the Nigerian Shippers Council (NSC). Already, the approval, according to the Executive Secretary, Nigerian Shippers Council (NSC), Mr Hassan Bello, has been conveyed to the Ministry of Transport, noting that the trade facilitation instrument had gone above CTN and now known as Advanced Cargo Information System (ACIS) currently being implemented by 23 countries including Cameroun.

Bello however said the introduction of of ACIS would not be immediately, noting that the ports economic regulator was fashioning out the best way to go about this.

Benefits

He described ACIS as having so many benefits in cargo facilitation and addressing issues of leakages and corruption in the ports. Bello said: “We carried out a study and found out that about 68per cent of the processes are done electronically.

The remaining 42per cent must also be done electronically. We want that, by the first quarter of 2021, 90 per cent of our transactions at the ports are done electronically so we can reduce the human to human contact and reduce corruption.” The executive secretary stressed that the council would be calling stakeholders to inform them about what was on ground, adding that NSC had given CTN the lowest cost in Africa and not adding to the cost of doing business.

Bello said: “We wanted to generate acceptability, we are mindful of the cost because we should not add to the cost of doing business. So, we gave it a lowest cost in Africa because we have volume to cover that. “ACIS is also good in revenue enhancement.

There are leakages in the ports and ACTS will plug the and so on, and stop corruption at the ports. We have to call the stakeholders and say this is what we have.” Similarly, the World Customs Organisation (WCO) has explained that ACI allows Customs administrations to mitigate security risks prior to loading, or prior to arrival of cargo into a port territory.

Adding that the system would enable Customs to separate cargo shipments into different categories and match resources to those minority shipments that require the maximum intervention, while facilitating the clearance of low risk consignments.

Opposition

In the past, importers and exporters under the aegis of the Shippers Association of Lagos State(SALS) had kicked against the payment of charges on the controversial advanced cargo tracking note.

The shippers explained that the controversial scheme, which was sold by the NSC as being at no cost to importers/exporters, would now attract charges to be borne by shippers. For instance, they noted that the council had assured in in all meetings with shippers and in various media and fora that cargo tracking note would be at no cost to the importers and exporters.

The association said: “In a letter dated addressed to the Nigerian Shippers Council, we made it clear that “the proposed ACD/ ICTN must not attract any costs (direct or indirect) to the importer or exporter of cargo in Nigeria including their agents and partners local and abroad.” It said shippers in Nigeria have no objection to the introduction of the cargo tracking note in as much as it does not entail any cost to the Nigerian shippers.”

Last line

Government should ensure that the new ACIS should be able to enhance trade facilitation and ease of doing business at the port and borders.

