FG prohibits travellers from countries with ban on entry for Nigerians –Sirika

The Federal Minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirika, yesterday, explained that the Federal Government would enforce the principle of reciprocity in granting permission to airlines to resume operations into the country as it opens its airspace. According to the statement from Sirika, this means that only airlines from countries that allow flights from Nigeria will also be allowed to fly into and out of Nigeria.

The statement stated that airlines from the European Union would not be allowed into Nigeria as the EU had recently banned flights as well as visitors from Nigeria. 1st News had reported that the Council of the European Union had opened its borders to 15 countries, excluding Nigeria.

Sirika, who spoke at Thursday’s briefing of the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19, said Nigeria’s position was informed by the ban placed by some countries on flights from Nigeria. The minister, who was represented by the Director- General, Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority, Capt. Musa Nuhu, argued that the decision was taken in the interest of Nigerians.

Our Reporters

