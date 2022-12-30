News Top Stories

FG projects $1.6m annual income from Ajaokuta Steel Complex

President Muhammadu Buhari has disclosed that the Federal Government would make a whopping sum of $1.6 million annually from the recently recovered Ajaokuta Steel Complex. Buhari, who insisted that the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has delivered on its electoral promises, said this yesterday in his remarks at the palace of the Ohinoyi of Ebiraland, which he also commissioned as part of his one-day State Visit to Kogi State. Commending the state governor, Yahaya Bello, for performing creditably well in his two tenures, the President vowed to make Kogi the iron and steel hub of the country.

According to a release by his spokesman, Mallam Garba Shehu, the President said: “The process has cost the Federal Government over $400 million so far, but I consider it money well spent as we move closer to achieving our objective of transforming Kogi State into Nigeria’s iron and steel powerhouse.” Projects commissioned by the President included: the Reference Hospital Okene, which boasts of the first ever hyperbaric treatment chamber in Nigeria and the fleet of ambulances attached to it; the new Ohinoyi’s Palace at Okene; the Ganaja Junction Flyover and interchange at Lokoja and the GYB Model Science Secondary School, Adankolo, Lokoja.

Other projects commissioned were the Muhammadu Buhari Square (Civic Centre) at Lokoja; and a fleet of high-tech security vehicles to combat crimes and criminalities. Earlier in his welcome address, the governor thanked the President for showing leadership and for the various programmes and interventions which had positively impacted on the state and her people. Earlier, the Ohinoyi of Ebiraland, Dr Ibrahim Ado, represented by the Ohi of Okengwe, HRH, Alhaji Mohammed Tijjani Anage, on behalf of the traditional rulers of the Central Senatorial Zone of the state, thanked Buhari for his support to Bello’s administration and for being the first sitting President of Nigeria to visit the on a working visit.

 

