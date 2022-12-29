FG projects $1.6m annual income from Ajaokuta Steel Complex

President Muhammadu Buhari has disclosed that the Federal Government would make a whopping sum of $1.6 million annually from the recently recovered Ajaokuta Steel Complex.

Buhari, who insisted that the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has delivered on its electoral promises, said this Thursday in his remarks at the palace of the Ohinoyi of Ebiraland, which he also commissioned as part of his one-day State Visit to Kogi State.

Commending the state governor, Yahaya Bello, for performing creditably well in his two tenures, the President vowed to make Kogi the iron and steel hub of the country.

According to a release by his spokesman, Mallam Garba Shehu, the President said: “The process has cost the Federal Government over $400 million so far, but I consider it money well spent as we move closer to achieving our objective of transforming Kogi State into Nigeria’s iron and steel powerhouse.”

