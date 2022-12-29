News

FG projects $1.6m annual income from Ajaokuta Steel Complex

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye, Abuja Comment(0)

President Muhammadu Buhari has disclosed that the Federal Government would make a whopping sum of $1.6 million annually from the recently recovered Ajaokuta Steel Complex.

Buhari, who insisted that the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has delivered on its electoral promises, said this Thursday in his remarks at the palace of the Ohinoyi of Ebiraland, which he also commissioned as part of his one-day State Visit to Kogi State.

Commending the state governor, Yahaya Bello, for performing creditably well in his two tenures, the President vowed to make Kogi the iron and steel hub of the country.

According to a release by his spokesman, Mallam Garba Shehu, the President said: “The process has cost the Federal Government over $400 million so far, but I consider it money well spent as we move closer to achieving our objective of transforming Kogi State into Nigeria’s iron and steel powerhouse.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News Top Stories

Bandits kill several persons, burn houses in Kaduna community

Posted on Author Baba Negedu

Several persons have been killed while others have been injured and houses burnt in a fresh attack in Kaduna State. The Kaduna State Government confirmed the attack even as it also disclosed that many houses were burnt during the attack. Worried by the extent of the damage, the state gov-ernment has asked the State Emergency […]
News

Ortom VS Oshiomhole: Court fixes May 14 for report on out-of-court settlement

Posted on Author Our Reporters

A Makurdi High Court Presided over by Justice Augustine Ityonyiman yesterday adjourned to May 14, 2021, the N10 billion libel suit instituted by Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom against the former National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, for report on the out-of-court settlement. Governor Ortom dragged Oshiomhole to court over […]
News

NPA appoints 7GMs, 10AGMs

Posted on Author Bayo Akomolafe

The Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) has appointed seven senior staff as general managers and 10 others as assistant general managers. The authority’s Acting Managing Director, Mohammed Bello-Koko, said the appointment was in line with the management’s commitment to employees’ motivation and service excellence. The new general managers are Moltok Josephine Adar, who was formerly the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica