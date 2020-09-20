News

FG projects economy to recover in Q1 2021

As the Federal Government gradually eases the COVID-19 restrictions, the Minister of Finance and Budget Planning, Mrs Zainab Ahmed has said that the Nigerian economy would recover from the effect of the Covis-19 pandemic in the first three months of next year, about six months from now. MsAhmed, gave the projection when board members of the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) paid her a courtesy visit in Abuja.

 

There are projections that the economy will slip into its worst recession in 30 years and the second in five years after the 2016 recession.

 

A report by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) showed that Nigeria’s gross domestic product shrunk by six per cent in the second quarter of 2020. A statement signed by Yunusa Tanko Abdullahi, the Special Adviser Media and Communications to the finance minister, quoted Ahmed as saying the economy will recover in Q1 2021. She said the prediction is based on the minimal impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

The minister urged the FIRS to do more in revenue generation in order to service government debt and implement other government activities.

 

“The shocks have not manifested as expected and that the pandemic has not impacted much, especially in Nigeria because of the proactive measures taken by the government especially in the health sector,” she said. “We are expecting by the first quarter of 2021, we shall be okay.

 

“There are other government obligations and debt servicing which requires revenue to fund and we can see that the capacity to do more is there and we expect you (FIRS) to do more.”

