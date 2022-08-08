FG projects N6.3trn for debt servicing in 2023

…total obligation peaks at N41.6trn

The Federal Government plans to spend N6.3trillion on debt servicing for the fiscal year 2023, the “FGN 2023 Budget Call circular,” released by the Federal Ministry of Finance, Budget and National Planning, on Friday, shows.

According to the circular, the N6.3trillion earmarked for debt servicing represents 74.6 per cent of the N8.46 trillion revenue that has been projected to fund the 2023 budget and 31.93 percent of the N19.76 trillion projected total expenditure.

The circular partly read: “In accordance with the 2023 – 2025 Medium-Term Expenditure Framework and Fiscal Strategy Paper, the aggregate FGN revenue available for budget (including GOEs-Government-Owned Enterprises-) for fiscal year 2023 is projected at N8.46 trillion (15.1% or N1.51 trillion less than the 2022 Budget), while the aggregate expenditure level is projected to be N19.76 trillion (inclusive of N1.68 trillion for GOEs, N40.52 billion for grants/donor funded projects and N1.77 trillion for multi-lateral / bi-lateral loan funded projects). “This aggregate expenditure is made up of Statutory Transfers of N722.11billion, Debt Service of N6.31 trillion, Sinking Fund of N247.73 billion, N1.20 trillion to service borrowings from CBN and Recurrent (non-debt) expenditure of N8.52 trillion. A total of N6.15 trillion (inclusive of N779.31 billion for GOEs) is provided for personnel and pension costs.” Specifically, it stated that “the N6.31 trillion in respect of Debt Service is made up of N3.295 trillion for Domestic Debt, N1.20 trillion for service on Ways & Means (borrowings from CBN) and N1.814 trillion for Foreign Debt. Additionally, N292.7 billion is provisioned for Sinking Fund to retire maturing loans.” Accordingtodatareleased by the Debt Management Office (DMO) in June, Nigeria’s total public debt (federal and state governments) stood at N41.6 trillion as at the end of the first quarter of 2022. This represented an increase of N2.04 trillion compared to the N39.56 trillion recorded at the end of December 2021. New Telegraph’s findings indicate that for FY’21, the Federal Government reported debt service cost of N4.22 trillion, which represented 69 per cent of total revenue and 35 per cent of aggregate expenditure. The government had announced in December that it planned to spend N3.61trillion on servicing the country’s debt burden in the 2022 fiscal period, which represented about 34 per cent of the revenue it had projected for this year. However, part of the report on the implementation of the 2022 Budget, published by the Federal Ministry of Finance, Budget and National Planning, a few weeks ago, stated that “the aggregate expenditure for 2022 is estimated at N17.32 trillion, with a prorata spending target of N5.77 at end of April. The actual spending as of April 31 was N4.72 trillion. Of this amount, N1.94 trillion was for debt service, and N1.26 trillion for personnel cost, including pensions.” This indicates that although the government projected N3.61trillion for debt servicing in 2022, it had already spent N1.94trillion of the amount within the first four months of the year. Analysts also note that the report showed that the N1.94trillion debt service cost exceeded the Federal Government’s retained revenue of N1.63 trillion for the period (between January and April) by N310 billion. Indeed, in the 2023 Budget Call circular, it released on Friday, the government attributed the drop in the amount projected for capital expenditure next year to the provisions it made for debt service costs, the N1.20 trillion to service borrowings from CBN, recurrent (nondebt) expenditure of N8.52 trillion and N6.15 trillion for personnel and pension costs. As the government put it: “Having made these provisions, the aggregate amount available for capital expenditures in the 2023 budget is N4.37 trillion. This represents 15% of total expenditure (short of the 30% target set by the current administration), and is 25.4 per cent less than the 2022 provision of N5.86 trillion.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...