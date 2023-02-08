News Top Stories

FG promises permanent solution to fuel scarcity

The Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Timipre Sylva said the Federal Government has put the police and other law enforcement agencies on high alert following the alleged attempts by some people to disrupt fuel supply and distribution during the general election. He said yesterday the government is determined to find permanent solutions to the problems of the petroleum products supply and distribution chain. According to him, the government will punish individuals or groups who attempt to disrupt the fuel supply and distribution chain.

Sylva made the disclosures, according to a statement by his Senior Adviser on Media and Communications, Horatius Egua. The statement added that the warning is coming on the heels of renewed efforts by the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) to maintain the 450. 92 million litres weekly evacuation of petrol to different filling stations across the country.

The former Bayelsa State governor appealed to the public for understanding, saying President Muhammadu Buhari’s government is sincere in finding permanent solutions to the fuel problems. According to the statement, during a tour of selected petrol stations in Abuja on Friday, Sylva expressed the government’s satisfaction with the efforts of the NNPCL in ensuring fuel availability. Sylva urged collective support in dealing with the fuel issue, saying the government feels the pains of the ordinary Nigerian occasioned by the lingering fuel queues.

 

