FG promises successful implementation of ID4D project

The federal government has vowed to ensure the successful implementation of the Nigeria Digital Identification for Development (ID4D) project for a robust and inclusive ID system for national development. According to a release by the Director of Information in the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Willie Bassey, the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, made the pledge while receiving in audience the team from the ID4D Project led by its Project Coordinator, Musa Odole Solomon, in his office.

SGF, who was represented by the Permanent Secretary, General Services Office, Dr. Nnamdi Maurice Mbaeri, assured the team that the SSF would buy-in of all Ministries, Departments and agencies (MDAs) for the successful execution of the project. In his words: “You would get a high level cooperation of government, especially at the Federal Executive Council level; I would suggest that you put some of these things in writing to formally submit them to SGF to escalate them to the respective critical stakeholders like the National Assembly, FEC and some other relevant MDAs for easy implementation of the project”. Speaking earlier, Solomon solicited the support of the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation for effective implementation of its activities of all relevant MDAs.

He stated that the Nigeria ID4D had sought to address the pervasive fragmentation of the Nigerian identification ecosystem with no fewer than 13 public institutions involved in the provision of some form of identification services; assuring that a robust and more energised approach will be given with regard to the implementation of the ID4D project.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...