News

FG promises successful implementation of ID4D project

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye Comment(0)

The federal government has vowed to ensure the successful implementation of the Nigeria Digital Identification for Development (ID4D) project for a robust and inclusive ID system for national development. According to a release by the Director of Information in the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Willie Bassey, the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, made the pledge while receiving in audience the team from the ID4D Project led by its Project Coordinator, Musa Odole Solomon, in his office.

SGF, who was represented by the Permanent Secretary, General Services Office, Dr. Nnamdi Maurice Mbaeri, assured the team that the SSF would buy-in of all Ministries, Departments and agencies (MDAs) for the successful execution of the project. In his words: “You would get a high level cooperation of government, especially at the Federal Executive Council level; I would suggest that you put some of these things in writing to formally submit them to SGF to escalate them to the respective critical stakeholders like the National Assembly, FEC and some other relevant MDAs for easy implementation of the project”. Speaking earlier, Solomon solicited the support of the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation for effective implementation of its activities of all relevant MDAs.

He stated that the Nigeria ID4D had sought to address the pervasive fragmentation of the Nigerian identification ecosystem with no fewer than 13 public institutions involved in the provision of some form of identification services; assuring that a robust and more energised approach will be given with regard to the implementation of the ID4D project.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

FG’ll continue to deepen business reforms, promote private sector investments – Osinbajo

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye, Abuja

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has said that the Federal Government would continue to deepen business reforms and promote private sector investments in the country. He gave this commitment Monday at the commissioning of the state-of-the-art Toyota Service and Research Facility in Lagos state. According to him, doing so was in line with the government’s objective […]
News

Military: We recovered N291m illegally refined diesel in January

Posted on Author Emmanuel Onani,

The Nigerian military has said that troops conducting anti-crude oil theft and illegal oil bunkering operations, recovered a total of 9,856.1 barrels of stolen crude oil and 1,339,000 litres of illegally refined automative gas oil (AGO) between January 14 and 20. Also within the period under review, the military claimed that 500,000 litres of dial […]
News

20,000 Kwara APC members form Third Force

Posted on Author Stephen Olufemi Oni ILORIN

No fewer than 20,000 aggrieved members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kwara State, have defected   from the ruling party and teamed up to form a new political association described as the ‘Third Force’ in the political equation in the state.   The aggrieved APC members, which included senatorial chairmen, ward chairmen, local […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica