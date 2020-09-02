FG promises to intervene in erosion control in Imo, says Uzodinma

Imo State Governor, Hope Uzodinma, has disclosed that President Muhammadu Buhari had assured him that the Federal Government would soon intervene in resolving the perennial challenge of flooding in his state. Briefing newsmen after a closed door meeting with the President yesterday at the Presidential Villa, the Imo State governor said: “In specific terms, the issue of erosion, the level of erosion in Imo State is alarming and I have taken time to explain to Mr. President and he has assured me that the Federal Government will intervene as soon as possible.”

“I used the opportunity also to bring to his knowledge the development in the South East and that our people are grateful on the completion and opening of the Enugu Airport and we are also happy with the speed and the pace of work at the Second Niger Bridge and the various agricultural intervention programmes he brought to South East,” he added. Asked what his government has been doing with the Ecological funds, he said:”I don’t know of what happened before I became the governor but you know I am a parliamentarian and under the law, we have National Council of Environment and Ecological Fund.

It is a discretionary fund; it takes only the approval of the President for those funds to be used. “If you identify ecological site that requires intervention and you write to the President through the Secretary to the Federal Government and they consider some of the projects, those projects will be awarded by the Ecological Fund Office. I don’t know of money being given to governors. Maybe, this was before my time but what I have done is to identify the critical areas.” He continued: “When I resumed in January, you will recall last year, Owerri people were going to market using canoe.

The level of flooding in Owerri was terrible. So, what I did first was to review the Owerri master plan, identify the drawing of the drainage system established since 1981 and then got in touch with the company that did the job from Israel.” On how he intends to deliver the oncoming byeelection in the Imo North Senatorial District to his All Progressives Congress (APC), the governor said as an experienced party manager, he would do his best to ensure that all aggrieved persons were reconciled ahead of the polls to ensure victory for his party.

Like this: Like Loading...