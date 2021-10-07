FG proposes N47bn as hazard allowance

The Federal Government has proposed N47 billion to be used as payment for hazard allowances to doctors annually, beginning from the 2022 budget, instead of the aggregate sum of N40 billion which was initially being paid. Minister of Labour and Employment, Sen. Chris Ngige, announced the new development while receiving leadership of the Nigerian Medical Association (NMA) and the Nigerian Association of Resident Doctors (NARD), on a thank you visit to his office on Wednesday in Abuja.

Ngige, who welcomed suspension of the 63 days strike by NARD, thanked the new NARD leadership led by Dr Godiya Ishaya for asking their members to return to work and allow dialogue continue. The minister noted that the just suspended strike would not have degenerated to the point it got to, if the former NARD leadership had given their members the correct information. He maintained that the Federal Government did not owe any doctor up till August 2, when NARD embarked on the strike, although there were contentions about allowances such as the Medical Residency Training Fund (MRTF) and some doctors who were not paid the Special COVID-19 allowances. He said: “The previous NARD leadership hoarded information from your embers. Instead things wouldn’t have degenerat-ed. There is no need being pugilistic.

We know that we have opposition to our government. It doesn’t mean that if we are doing something right, we should not be praised.” Ngige insisted that if the former NARD leadership were not playing politics, they should have reported well to their members, especially after the Elders Forum of which the President and Secretary Generals of NARD were members.

