News

FG proposes N47bn as hazard allowance

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa Comment(0)

The Federal Government has proposed N47 billion to be used as payment for hazard allowances to doctors annually, beginning from the 2022 budget, instead of the aggregate sum of N40 billion which was initially being paid. Minister of Labour and Employment, Sen. Chris Ngige, announced the new development while receiving leadership of the Nigerian Medical Association (NMA) and the Nigerian Association of Resident Doctors (NARD), on a thank you visit to his office on Wednesday in Abuja.

Ngige, who welcomed suspension of the 63 days strike by NARD, thanked the new NARD leadership led by Dr Godiya Ishaya for asking their members to return to work and allow dialogue continue. The minister noted that the just suspended strike would not have degenerated to the point it got to, if the former NARD leadership had given their members the correct information. He maintained that the Federal Government did not owe any doctor up till August 2, when NARD embarked on the strike, although there were contentions about allowances such as the Medical Residency Training Fund (MRTF) and some doctors who were not paid the Special COVID-19 allowances. He said: “The previous NARD leadership hoarded information from your embers. Instead things wouldn’t have degenerat-ed. There is no need being pugilistic.

We know that we have opposition to our government. It doesn’t mean that if we are doing something right, we should not be praised.” Ngige insisted that if the former NARD leadership were not playing politics, they should have reported well to their members, especially after the Elders Forum of which the President and Secretary Generals of NARD were members.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Boeing 737 MAX to fly again after 20-month grounding

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Boeing’s 737 MAX jet has got the approval to fly again, 20 months after it was grounded around the world, following two deadly crashes, the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said yesterday. However, the troubled plane will not return to the skies immediately. The aviation regulator requires the planes to first be fitted with new […]
News

Group awards 40 global youth achievers

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

A Nigeria-based nongovernmental organisation (NGO), Make Me Elegant Foundation, is set to recognise forty young people across the globe.   The foundation, headed by Mrs. Kehinde Okoroafor, an entrepreneur, who is also the chief executive officer of Nextlevelhair Manufacturing, said her passion in helping and empowering widows and young women and people across the globe […]

General Ibrahim Atttahiru)
News

COAS redesignates counter-insurgency operations

Posted on Author Emmanuel Onani

In what may be considered as a move towards consolidation, the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt-Gen. Ibrahim Attahiru, has effected some changes in the ongoing counter- insurgency operations in the North East. Specifically, the Army Chief has declared that henceforth, Operation Lafiya Dole (OPLD), which was the code-name for the counter-insurgency operation in the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica