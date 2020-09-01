Metro & Crime

FG prosecutes 17 doctors for negligence

No fewer than 17 doctors are presently standing trial before the Medical and Dental Practitioners Disciplinary Tribunal, over alleged professional negligence in the treatment of their patients.

 

One of the cases has been fixed for judgement, nine of them were for arraignment, three were for the adoption of addresses and others are for the continuation of defence and brief on information.

 

Among those standing trials are two doctors, a Consultant Gynaecologist and Adeshina Jenrola, a Consultant Plastic Surgeon in Madonna Hospital, Makurdi, whose negligence allegedly led to the amputation of the hands of their patient, Rebecca Olatunbosun, during a blood transfusion while carrying out a fibroid surgery on her.

 

The one count charge signed by the Chairman of the Medical and Dental Practitioners Investigation Panel, Dr. J. N. Hart, between June 10 and 18, 2009 in Madonna Hospital, Makurdi, against Jenrola, said he was “grossly negligent” while handling Olatunbosun, a patient under his care.

 

Although he pleaded not guilty and said the accusation was false when the charges were read to him, the MDPIP said Jenrola “failed to do all that was appropriate for the management of her condition, and thereby committed yourself infamously in a professional respect contrary to Rules 29.4h and 31 of the Code of Medical Ethics in Nigeria, 2008 Edition”.

 

According to the panel, the offence was “punishable under Section 16 (1) (a) and (2) of the Medical and Dental Practitioners’ Act CAP. M8 LFN 2004 (as amended). Addressing journalists in Abuja yesterday, Jenrola’s lawyer, Tarkaa Akula, expressed optimism that his client would be free as the prosecution had no case.

