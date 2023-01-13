FG prosecutes 3,000 terrorism cases, convicts 397 in 8 years

T he Federal Government said it profiled 3,000 terrorism cases, with 1,500 people prosecuted and 397 convicted within eight years. It added that within the same period, it generated over N1.8 billion from asset forfeiture and recovered over £6.3 billion stolen funds from outside jurisdictions.

The Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice Abubakar Malami said this yesterday while reeling out the Muhammadu Buhari administration’s scorecard. Starting with the achievements of his ministry and its parastatals and agencies, Malami stated that in conjunction with relevant security and Law Enforcement Agencies (LEA), the ministry developed a framework for Joint Investigation and Collaboration geared towards engaging prosecution-guided investigations into terrorism cases for successful prosecutions. According to him, the ministry developed a cordial relationship with the office of the HAGF and Law Enforcement Agencies for synergy and good working relationship in the area of arrest, investigations, as well as Case Management, also as part of efforts to enhance prosecution of cases.

The Minister said: “A total of 3,000 terrorism cases have been profiled to date out of which over 1,500 cases were prosecuted, with 397 convictions realized. “A total of 7 000 cases involving various offences including: maritime, armed robbery, vandalization of electrical equipment and pipelines, financial matters, cyber Crimes, kidnapping and anticorruption have been successfully prosecuted.

“The ministry is coor-dinating the next phase of terrorism related trials in collaboration with the Federal High Court, the Legal Aid Council, and the Defence Headquarters. In this regard, the ministry is currently remodelling structures at the Wawa Cantonment, Kainji to accommodate eight courtrooms, Judges’ Chambers, living accommodation, lawyers’ dressing room and conveniences to make them conducive to judges, witnesses as well as defendants.” On the prosecution of Sexual and Gender-based Violence (SGBV), Malami said in response to the growing cases of SGBV the President directed the establishment of an Inter-Ministerial Management Committee on the eradication of SGBV cases.

Speaking on the anticorruption drive, the AGF said that the National Anti- Corruption Strategy (NACS) 2022 – 2026 had been initiated. Malami said: “The government has pushed the frontiers in the fight against corruption in several areas by strengthening anti-corruption agencies and accountability systems, passing strategic anti-corruption legislation and enforcing sanctions with vigour.

“A major positive development in the anti-corruption agenda is the adoption of the National Anti-Corruption Strategy (NACS). The NACS was first adopted by the Federal Executive Council in July 2017 to run for a period spanning 2017 to 2021. The NACS implementationhasnowbeen extended from 2022 to 2026.” On the Local Asset Recovery and Management, the AGF noted that in line with the cardinal principle of the present Administration in the fight against corruption, “we have achieved the following successes under the Asset Recovery and Management effort of this Administration.

He said: “A total sum of N1,823,788,146.86 has been generated so far by the ministry from forfeited property “In compliance with Presidential mandates and foreign judicial processes, the ministry has recovered £6,324,627.66; 5,494,743.71 euro; and $390,000,000 from various jurisdictions. Some of the recovered funds are being utilized in the financing of critical infrastructure including the Abuja – Kano Expressway, Second Niger Bridge, and the Lagos – Ibadan Expressway. The minister said: “Due to the effort by my office in conjunction with relevant stakeholders, including the legislature, the President assented to the Proceeds of Crime (Recovery and Management) Act 2022 (POCA) on 12th May 2022. I wish to state that POCA is the first legislation in Nigeria that comprehensively provides for mechanisms, processes and procedures for the tracing, restraint, seizure, confiscation, forfeiture and management of properties derived from unlawful activities. Its main objective is to take out the profits that incentivize and fund crime, with the ultimate aim of disrupting the cycle of crime and preventing future offences and corrupt practices.”

