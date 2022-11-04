Sports

FG proud of stadia rehabilitation, hails Sports ministry

President Muhammadu Buhari is elated about the huge progress made so far by the Ministry of Sports on the rehabilitation of National Stadia across the country. The Federal Government is happy about the revival of the National Stadium Abuja with the Adopt-A-Pitch initiative of the Sports Minister, Sunday Dare, which saw the Aliko Dangote Group rehabilitating the national edifice after 13 years of neglect by past administrations.

In the past three months, the stadium has hosted many international sporting events to the delight of sports-loving Nigerians. Interestingly, the National Stadium, Lagos, is also being rehabilitated through the same initiative with Premier Lotto footing the bill to revive the iconic stadium. Special Adviser to the Minister of Sports on Multimedia, Toyin Ibitoye, said on Thursday that President Buhari was particularly happy that his regime has revived major national facilities not only for athletes but the youths who are eager to exhibit their budding talents to the world. Ibitoye said: “There is progress on work going on t the National Stadium in Lagos. The tracks have been fixed just as the natural grass is taking a good shape. We are positive that the work will be completed this year.”

 

Our Reporters

