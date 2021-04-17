News

FG provides 75bn support to business owners –DGSMEDAN

Posted on Author Ahmed Sani Comment(0)

The Director-General, SMEDAN, Dr. Dikko Umar Radda, has said that the Federal Government had provided N75 billion support for business owners across the country. Radda made the disclosure while speaking with newsmen in Katsina, yesterday. He noted that the funds were provided to cushion the effect of COVID-19 on formalisation, payroll support, general grants, grant, to artisans and transport workers. The DG added that in the year 2020, the Federal Government released 100 per cent of their budgetary allocation, adding, “This is done despite the economic challenges”. Radda therefore commended President Muhammadu Buhari for supporting the agency to achieve its desired goal. Similarly, the DG has thanked Allah, and the president for his reappointment for a second term. He thereafter reiterated his commitment in the eradication of poverty and providing employment across the country

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Tagged
Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Kalu congratulates US President-elect, Joe Biden

Posted on Author Reporter

  Former Governor of Abia State and Chief Whip of the Senate, Senator Orji Kalu has congratulated the candidate of the Democratic Party, Joe Biden, who emerged winner of the Presidential election in the United States of America (USA). Describing the victory of Biden as victory for the world, Kalu emphasised the role of the […]
News Top Stories

Bill Gates: It’s evil to link me with COVID-19 creation

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Microsoft cofounder turned philanthropist, Bill Gates, has described as “crazy and evil” the attempt to link him with the creation of Coronavirus (COVID-19). Gates, a billionaire, said he has been taken aback by the volume of “crazy” and “evil” conspiracy theories about him spreading on social media on the COVID-19 pandemic. Gates, in an interview […]
News

Okowa to inaugurate Ovwor- Effurun-Otor Bridge March 16

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Barring any unforeseen circumstance, the Delta State Government yesterday said that the completed Ovwor- Olomu-Effurun-Otor Bridge in Ughelli South Local Government Area of the state would be inaugurated on Tuesday, March 16. The state Commissioner for Information, Mr. Charles Aniagwu, disclosed this while addressing newsmen shortly after inspecting the project at Effurun-Otor, where he also […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica