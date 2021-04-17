FG provides 75bn support to business owners –DGSMEDAN

The Director-General, SMEDAN, Dr. Dikko Umar Radda, has said that the Federal Government had provided N75 billion support for business owners across the country. Radda made the disclosure while speaking with newsmen in Katsina, yesterday. He noted that the funds were provided to cushion the effect of COVID-19 on formalisation, payroll support, general grants, grant, to artisans and transport workers. The DG added that in the year 2020, the Federal Government released 100 per cent of their budgetary allocation, adding, “This is done despite the economic challenges”. Radda therefore commended President Muhammadu Buhari for supporting the agency to achieve its desired goal. Similarly, the DG has thanked Allah, and the president for his reappointment for a second term. He thereafter reiterated his commitment in the eradication of poverty and providing employment across the country

