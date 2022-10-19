Top Stories

FG Provides N470bn For Upward Adjustment Of Lecturers’ Salaries

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

 

Federal Government has provided N470bn Special Fund in the 2023 budget for university revitalisation and upward adjustment of lecturers’ salaries.

The Minister of Finance, Zainab Ahmed, who made this known at a briefing in Abuja on Wednesday, explained that the sum was specially provided in the allocation to education for upward adjustment of salaries for university lecturers and revitalization of universities.

The sum of N300bn is for university revitalisation and N170bn for upward adjustments of the university lecturers’ salaries.

According to her, the draft 2023 budget has been prepared on the background of international challenges such as the Russia-Ukraine war and the COVID-19 pandemic, adding that revenue generation has been a major challenge to national development in the country.

On the allocations for critical sectors, she said the sum of N2.05 trillion is allocated to education and N1.58 trillion for health.

She added that N2.74 trillion is allocated to defence and security, infrastructure got N998.9 billion while social development and poverty reduction has N756 billion.

Members of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) recently suspended their eight-month strike over the upward review of lecturers’ welfare, amongst others.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
Politics Top Stories

By-election: APC’s Abiru wins Lagos East senate seat

Posted on Author Reporter

  Candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the Lagos East senatorial bye-election, Tokunbo Abiru, has been declared winner of the exercise. According to the results announced by Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Abiru polled a total of 89,204 votes while Babatunde Gbadamosi, his Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) rival, secured 11,257 votes, leaving a […]
News Top Stories

Sanwo-Olu: Nigeria’s progress depends on citizens’ support

Posted on Author Muritala Ayinla and Emmanuel Masha, Port Harcourt

…present leadership spreading hatred, ethnicity – Wike   Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu yesterday charged Nigerians to work toward the prosperity of the country, saying Nigeria could be on the path of progress if the citizens continue to display fairness, equity and justice. He gave the advice on Sunday at the 61st national Independence […]
News Top Stories

EPU: Frequent shadow chasing portrays you as idle, Okorocha tells Uzodinma

Posted on Author Steve Uzoechi

Former governor of Imo State, Senator Rochas Okorocha, has replied Governor Hope Uzodinma’s recent claim of taking over the Eastern Palm University (EPU), Ogboko, after last Wednesday’s State Executive Council (SEC) meeting. Okorocha had in a swift response urged Uzodinma to stop chasing shadows and face the demands of his office as his frequent pandering […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica