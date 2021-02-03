FG providing enabling environment for satellite TV operations – TStv

An indigenous pay television operator, TStv, has attributed its sustainability and growth to what it described as “enabling environment” provided by the federal government.

The managing director of the local satellite television network direct-to-home pay tv provider, Mr. Bright Echefu, who stated this, Wednesday, at the organisation’s corporate headquarters in Abuja, said TStv would not have been in business, but for the support of government.

The National Broadcasting Commission (NBC), is an agency of the Federal Government responsible for the regulation of all broadcast platforms in the country.

Speaking during a presentation of innovative packages to the public, Echefu claimed that the NBC had never shown “favouritism” in its regulatory activities.

One of the novel packages that stands the brand out, according to the MD, is the pay-per-view model of satellite broadcasting, which enables subscribers to select only channels of interest, which they pay as they view.

As a direct-to-home pay tv provider, Echefu said the indigenous satellite network currently has about 120 stations, some of which are free.

This was as he added that: “We have covered every state in Nigeria; we have our presence in every state in Nigeria.”

He, however, regretted that the #EndSARS protest that held across many parts of the country in October 2020, disrupted distribution activities of the network during the period.

Meanwhile, the NBC has said that “TStv is our own; we need to encourage our own” to grow.

