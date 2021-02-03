Arts & Entertainments

FG providing enabling environment for satellite TV operations – TStv

Posted on Author Emmanuel Onani, Comment(0)

An indigenous pay television operator, TStv, has attributed its sustainability and growth to what it described as “enabling environment” provided by the federal government.
The managing director of the local satellite television network direct-to-home pay tv provider, Mr. Bright Echefu, who stated this, Wednesday, at the organisation’s corporate headquarters in Abuja, said TStv would not have been in business, but for the support of government.
The National Broadcasting Commission (NBC), is an agency of the Federal Government responsible for the regulation of all broadcast platforms in the country.
Speaking during a presentation of innovative packages to the public, Echefu claimed that the NBC had never shown “favouritism” in its regulatory activities.
One of the novel packages that stands the brand out, according to the MD, is the pay-per-view model of satellite broadcasting, which enables subscribers to select only channels of interest, which they pay as they view.
As a direct-to-home pay tv provider, Echefu said the indigenous satellite network currently has about 120 stations, some of which are free.
This was as he added that: “We have covered every state in Nigeria; we have our presence in every state in Nigeria.”
He, however, regretted that the #EndSARS protest that held across many parts of the country in October 2020, disrupted distribution activities of the network during the period.
Meanwhile, the NBC has said that “TStv is our own; we need to encourage our own” to grow.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Arts & Entertainments

Kim Kardashian West joins social media boycott

Posted on Author Reporter

  Kim Kardashian West and dozens of other celebrities have announced they will freeze their social media accounts to protest against the spread of “hate, propaganda and misinformation”. “Misinformation shared on social media has a serious impact,” Kardashian West wrote in a statement on Tuesday. The move is part of the #StopHateforProfit campaign which was […]
Arts & Entertainments

EFA IWARA: Nollywood needs to work on the distribution network

Posted on Author ROSEMARY NWOSU

Efa Iwara is a Nigerian rapper and actor who has featured in various movies including, ‘Put a ring on it’ and series like The Men’s Club, Rumour Has It, Ajoche amongst others. In an exclusive interview with, ROSEMARY NWOSU, he talked about his career, how he fell out of love for music and the distribution […]
Arts & Entertainments

BBNaija’s Alex: I’m open to having kids through artificial insemination

Posted on Author YUSUFF ADEBAYO

Former housemate of Nigeria’s most popular reality TV show Big Brother Naija, Alex has revealed that she would resort to artificial insemination if she doesn’t find love. The reality TV star who shared a video of a conversation she had with her friends on Snapchat, also disclosed that she can’t marry a short man. “The […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica