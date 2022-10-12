News

FG puts cost of financing SDGs at $100bn

President Muhammadu Buhari said it costs the Federal Government about $100 billion to push through financing of the Sustainability Development Goals (SDGs). As an alternative to the SDGs, President Buhari said the government developed the National Development Plan (NDP) 2021—2025, a comprehensive economic plan with associated strategies to reflect emerging threats and opportunities with a clear path to reaching nation’s goals and priorities. He spoke Tuesday in Abuja while declaring open, the 52nd National Conference of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (ICAN).

This year’s conference is themed: “Nigeria Adopting Sustainability for Economic Prosperity”. He told chartered accountants that Nigeria is counting on the support of the Institute’s professionals in ensuring economic sustainability becomes national culture. Towards this end, the president said the National Development Plan had advanced clear strategies to intensify the transition and drive towards financial sustainability.

He said Nigeria must deepen the revenue base of its economy through broader and strategic diversification. Represented by the Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Mrs. Zainab Ahmed, he said his government is firmly committed to the 2030 agenda for sustainable development and the SDGs. “Combating wastage and mismanagement is a crucial component of financial sustainability and the accounting profession does have a sacred responsibility in this regard, sustainability reporting is becoming a growing reporting area in today’s business world,” he said. In his opening remarks, the 58th President of ICAN, Mallam Tiijani Musa Isa said the conference had for over five decades, provided a unique platform for the intensive interrogation of topical issues of national and global interest.

He said deliberations in the last few years had been diverse and at same time delved deeply into critical social, economic, political and governance issues. Also contributing, the 57th ICAN President, Mrs. Comfort Olu Eyitayo said: “It is our collective responsibility to entrench the culture of trust in governance, the social contract across economies would be strengthened when leaders in public or private sectors work with citizens to establish a culture of competence, responsiveness and reliability in the polity.”

 

Our Reporters

