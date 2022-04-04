Sports

FG ‘queries’ NFF over World Cup ouster

Posted on Author Adekunle Salami Comment(0)

The Federal Government has written the Nigerian Football Federation, demanding for an explanation over the failure of the country to pick a ticket to the Qatar 2022 World Cup.

 

After playing a goalless draw against the Black Stars of Ghana in Kumasi, the Eagles needed a clear victory but could only settle for a 1-1 draw in Abuja which was not enough as the Ghanaians secured a passage to the Mundial on away goal rule.

 

Authoritative sources revealed to our correspondent that the Federal Government through the ministry of sports wanted a written explanation on the current development which has thrown the nation into mourning of sort. “Football is the number one sport in the country and the government is not happy that the sport that brings joy to the people is suffering a decline after the poor AFCON outing and now the World Cup ouster.

 

The NFF has been told to explain why in clear time why this happened despite the huge support by the fans and also the government’s effort to create a good template for the game,” the source revealed. It was learnt reliably that the NFF has been given up till the close of work on Monday April 4 (today) to reply to the issues raised by the Federal Government.

 

“There are many things attached to football and sports. Some of these professional players have their careers to pursue and it’s like a generation lost now. The government wants to know so that such will not happen again,” the source added.

The ouster of the Super Eagles from the Qatar 2022 World Cup is the first time the country will be missing out on the Mundial. Eagles represented Nigeria at the South Africa 2010 World Cup, Brazil 2014 and Russia 2018.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Sports

Benzema keen to play with Mbappe at Real Madrid

Posted on Author Reporter

  Karim Benzema has said he would like to play alongside his France strike partner Kylian Mbappe for Real Madrid one day and spoken of his joy at winning a trophy with his country after six years away from the team. Paris St Germain rejected a bid from Real for Mbappe for €160 million this […]
Sports

Maradona wanted to be embalmed and put on show, friend says

Posted on Author Reporter

    Few people had the power to say no to Diego Maradona in life but his family appear to have put their foot down on an unusual last request. Maradona, who died from a heart attack on Wednesday aged 60, told friends during the coronavirus lockdown that when he died he wanted to be […]
Sports

Benzema sets French scoring record with 412th career goal

Posted on Author Reporter

  Karim Benzema became the highest French goalscorer in history on Monday after his double gave Real Madrid a 3-0 win over Mallorca, sending them 10 points clear at the top of LaLiga. But the Frenchman had to go off late on with what looked like an injury in his lower left leg, giving Madrid […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica