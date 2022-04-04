FG ‘queries’ NFF over World Cup ouster

The Federal Government has written the Nigerian Football Federation, demanding for an explanation over the failure of the country to pick a ticket to the Qatar 2022 World Cup.

After playing a goalless draw against the Black Stars of Ghana in Kumasi, the Eagles needed a clear victory but could only settle for a 1-1 draw in Abuja which was not enough as the Ghanaians secured a passage to the Mundial on away goal rule.

Authoritative sources revealed to our correspondent that the Federal Government through the ministry of sports wanted a written explanation on the current development which has thrown the nation into mourning of sort. “Football is the number one sport in the country and the government is not happy that the sport that brings joy to the people is suffering a decline after the poor AFCON outing and now the World Cup ouster.

The NFF has been told to explain why in clear time why this happened despite the huge support by the fans and also the government’s effort to create a good template for the game,” the source revealed. It was learnt reliably that the NFF has been given up till the close of work on Monday April 4 (today) to reply to the issues raised by the Federal Government.

“There are many things attached to football and sports. Some of these professional players have their careers to pursue and it’s like a generation lost now. The government wants to know so that such will not happen again,” the source added.

The ouster of the Super Eagles from the Qatar 2022 World Cup is the first time the country will be missing out on the Mundial. Eagles represented Nigeria at the South Africa 2010 World Cup, Brazil 2014 and Russia 2018.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...