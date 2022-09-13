News

FG raises cashew production to 500,000 metric tonnes

Posted on Author Abdulwahab Isa ABUJA Comment(0)

The Federal Government has raised cashew production target from the current 260,000 metric tonnes to over 500,000 metric tonnes.

The Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Niyi Adebayo, revealed this during a media briefing in Abuja ahead the 16th edition of the annual conference of the African Cashew Alliance.

This is the first time the event is holding in Nigeria since the establishment of the Alliance in 2006, about 16 years ago.

 

The event, which is alternated among member countries, is held annually to avail cashew-producing countries the opportunity to share experiences and attract investment to the sub-sector.

RepresentedbythePermanent Secretary in the Ministry, Evelyn Ngige, the MinisterexplainedthatNigeriawas not harnessing the potential of the cashew sector in terms of export earnings.

For instance, he said out of the current production figure of 260.000 metric tonnes, 180.000 metric tonnes are traded as raw cashew nuts, 15,000 metric tonnes are processed into cashew kernels and about 10,000 metric tonnes of the kernel are exported.

Nigeria currently earns about $450m annually from exports of cashew. On the global stage, cashew nut production is projected to be about 730, 000 metric tonnes and the demand is estimated to be 4.5 million metric tonnes.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

VON DG says IBB, SAP caused insecurity

Posted on Author Johnchuks Onuanyim, Abuja

The Director General of Voice of Nigeria and chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Osita Okechukwu has put the blame of the present insecurity in the country on the extreme poverty caused by the IMF Structural Adjustment Programme (SAP) introduced by Gen. Ibrahim Babangida’s government in 1986. Okechukwu, who stated this in Abuja, said […]
News Top Stories

FG declares SSANU, NASU strike illegal

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye

…pleads for 3 months to clear arrears …defends Buhari’s re-appointment of AGoF The Federal Government has said that the declaration of strike by the Senior Staff Association of Nigeria Universities, (SSANU) and the Non-Academic Staff Union of Educational and Associated Institutions (NASU) was illegal because discussions to sort out some of the contentious issues were […]
News

JUST IN: Bashir Tofa buried in Kano

Posted on Author Reporter

  The body of the former Presidential candidate of the defunct National Republican Convention (NRC) in the June 12, 1993 election, Bashir Othman Tofa, who died in the wee hours of Monday, has been buried. The burial, in conformity with the tenants of Islam, took place before a mammoth crowd in Kano. Tofa had contested […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica