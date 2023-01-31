News

FG raises fresh alarm on threats to 2023 elections

Posted on Author Onwuka Nzeshi, Abuja

Barely three weeks to the Presidential and National Assembly Elections, the Federal Government has raised a fresh alarm that there has been a “worrisome and astronomical increase” in the use of fake news and disinformation by political actors, warning that this had become a clear and present danger to the success of the elections.

Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed who raised the red flag yesterday at the 21st edition of the PMB Administration Scorecard Series (2015-2023), attributed the increase in fake news to the activities of individuals and groups whose aim is to disrupt the forthcoming polls and destabilise the country.

“This increase (in fake news) is undoubtedly the work of some destabilising agents, some of them linked to the opposition. They are churning out fake news and disinformation on an industrial scale. Their sole aim is to destabilise the electoral process and plunge the nation into crisis,” he said.

Mohammed warned that the government of the day will not stand by and allow some miscreants with access to phones and data to destabilise the country.

“I am therefore warning the purveyors of fake news and disinformation to desist. The government is not and cannot be helpless. We have a range of options to checkmate the use of fake news and disinformation, and we are looking at the best options to ensure that the agents of destabilisation do not thwart the success of the elections with their unscrupulous resort to fake news and disinformation. A word is enough for the wise,” he said.

 

Our Reporters

