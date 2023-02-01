News

FG raises fresh alarm on threats to 2023 polls

Posted on Author Onwuka Nzeshi Comment(0)

Barely three weeks to the Presidential and National Assembly Elections, the Federal Government has raised a fresh alarm that there has been a “worrisome and astronomical increase” in the use of fake news and disinformation by political actors, warning that this had become a clear and present danger to the success of the lections. Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed who raised the red flag yesterday at the 21st edition of the PMB Administration Scorecard Series (2015-2023), attributed the increase in fake news to the activities of individuals and groups whose aim is to disrupt the forthcoming polls and destabilise the country.

“This increase (in fake news) is undoubtedly the work of some destabilising agents, some of them linked to the opposition. They are churning out fake news and disinformation on an industrial scale. Their sole aim is to destabilise the electoral process and plunge the nation into crisis,” he said. Mohammed warned that the government of the day will not stand by and allow some miscreants with access to phones and data to destabilise the country.

“I am therefore warning the purveyors of fake news and disinformation to desist. The government is not and cannot be helpless. We have a range of options to checkmate the use of fake news and disinformation, and we are looking at the best options to ensure that the agents of destabilisation do not thwart the success of the elections with their unscrupulous resort to fake news and disinformation.

A word is enough for the wise,” he said. Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Otunba Adeniyi Adebayo, who was the guest on the programme, gave an account of his stewardship in the last three and half years. He disclosed that the Federal Government had set up a $500 million fund to finance investments in Digital Creative Enterprises (l- DICE) Programme. The key objectives of the fund, Adebayo said, included: to drive enterprise and skill development, create access to finance as well as create an enabling environment for capacity building for entrepreneurs and regulators.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles

Nnamdi Kanu )
News

British High Commission officials to visit Nnamdi Kanu

Posted on Author Reporter

  Officials of the British High Commission in Nigeria have demanded to meet the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, in the custody of the Department of State Services (DSS). There is also an arrangement being facilitated by the IPOB leader’s lawyers that some of his family members would see him […]
News

Group slams NCM president over comments on Yoruba nation

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

Yoruba socio-cultural group, Yoruba Youth Forum (YYF) has described the recent comment made by the President of Northern Consensus Movement, Awwal Abdullahi Aliyu, on Yoruba people as unfortunate and in bade taste.   In a statement signed by its President- General, Abiodun Bolarinwa, the group described Awwal Abdullahi Aliyu as someone whose ignorance of history […]
News

Ikpea canvasses for import waiver, tax relief for local firms

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The Federal Government has been urged to grant import waiver and tax relief for indigenous fabrication companies to enable them to continue supporting the government in job creation and boosting the economy. Speaking during a tour of facilities at Lee Engineering Company’s fabrication plant, in Warri, Delta State, yesterday, by the Minister of State Petroleum […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica