News Top Stories

FG raises N3.3trn via DMO from domestic market to finance ‘22 budget deficit

Posted on Author Abdulwahab Isa Comment(0)

The Federal Government through the Debt Management Office (DMO) raised N3.3 trillion from the domestic market to finance the 2022 budget deficit. To fund part of the 2022 budget deficit DMO was given a target of N3.56 trillion. Director General of the DMO, Ms Patience Oniha at a media briefing yesterday said in Abuja said current efforts to raise funds from the domestic market will not crowd out private investigators “Government borrowing from the domestic market does not crowd out private sector investment in any way,” she said. Asked if the government is not worried that borrowing to fund its 2023 budget could be impeded by the avalanche of tightening measures in the local and International markets, Oniha said: “It’s difficult to predict the outcome of the market ahead of 2023, which is Nigeria’s election year.”

She said DMO has issued a fresh N100 billion Sukuk offer for subscription which is the third of its kind to raise domestic capital. She described Sukuk bond as a project-tied borrowing that enables the government to raise funding for specific infrastructure like roads and bridges.

The new Sukuk offer and the utilisation will close next Tuesday. It has 15.6 percent rental returns and the DMO is optimistic that it would be oversubscribed like previous offers. Patience Oniha noted that beyond the advantage of financing infrastructure, Sukuk: “Is a retail investment for promoting financial inclusion and adverts will be placed in various media platforms to sensitise people about the instrument.”

Oniha added that: “Overall, we’re specifically borrowing to fund infrastructure. But we’re also developing the market and giving people more investment opportunities, it’s a win-win for Nigeria,” The DMO boss stressed that: “Even the contractors are interested because they want to work. So, once they are assured of payment, they go to site and begin to work and when the contractors go to site, they employ people, and then there are all these other ancillary jobs that are created.” The funds that would be raised from the debt instrument (Sukuk) will be used to finance federal road projects on the list of the Federal Ministry of Works and Housing as well as the Federal Capital Territory.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

2023: PDP candidate slams lawmaker over Ayu, primary

Posted on Author Babatope Okeowo AKURE

The candidate of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Akoko North East area of Ondo State, Lanre Akintola has faulted the claim of the lawmaker representing the constituency, Hon Rasheed Elegbeleye over the conduct of last primary election which produced the party’s candidates for next year’s election.   Elegbeleye had described as a sham the primary […]
News

Police arrest 17 teachers over exam malpractices

Posted on Author Emmanuel Onani

Seventeen teachers allegedly involved in examination malpractice during this year’s West African Examination Council (WAEC), have been arrested by the Police. The Force Public Relations Officer (FPRO), DCP Frank Mba, who presented the suspects to journalists at the Force Headquarters in Abuja, said some principals were among the culprits. According to Mba, the feat was […]
News

Ibom Air, Dana to pioneer domestic interline agreement in May

Posted on Author Wole Shadare

Nigeria is making a breakthrough in what is going to be the first interline/codeshare deal between domestic airlines in Nigeria as fast growing Ibom Air has concluded plans to unveil the new partnership with an un-named airline next month. Stakeholders told New Telegraph that Dana was the airline that had entered into partnership with Ibom […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica