FG raises N742.56bn from Sukuk bond issuance

The Federal Government has raised N742. 56 billion Sovereign Sukuk bond since inception in 2017 till date. The amount has mainly been for execution of road projects across the six geopolitical zones of the country This was as Federal Government reaffirmed total release of N1.88 trillion for capital expenditure component to Ministries Department and Agencies (MDAs) for various capital projects captured in 2022 budget. Director-General, Debt Management Office, DMO, Ms. Patience Oniha, confirmed the figure on Monday in Abuja at the symbol cheque presentation ceremony of 2022 sovereign sukuk issue proceeds of N130 billion to the implementing ministries performed by Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Mrs. Zainab Ahmed.

DMO started issuing a Sovereign Sukuk in 2017 with a maiden issuance of N100 billion in September. The DMO had issued four tranches of Sukuk between 2017 and December 2022, bringing the total amount raised as at December 2022 to N742.56 billion. “From the Sukuk issued between 2017 and 2021, a total of N612.56 billion was raised and deployed to the construction and rehabilitation of sections of 71 roads and four bridges covering a total of 2,820.06km,” Oniha said.

wo Ministries, Federal Ministry of Works and Housing and Federal Capital Development Administration (FCDA), were presented with Sukuk bond proceeds cheques for road construction. The Ministry of Works and Housing got N110 billion while Federal Capital Territory Administration( FCDA) received N20 billon. Describing Sukuk bond as a novel financing instrument, Oniha said: “Through the Sovereign Sukuk initiative, the DMO has demonstrated its strong alignment with the policy of President Muhammadu Buhari on infrastructural development. “The DMO has positioned itself not only as an agency for managing the public debt including borrowing on behalf of the Federal Government, but as an active stakeholder in the domestic capital market through innovation, investor engagement and collaboration with other stakeholders. “These have deepened the market, created benchmarks for other borrowers and promoted financial inclusion by providing a retail product, FGN Savings Bond, as well as, Sukuk and Green Bonds for ethical investors,” she said.

 

