FG raked in N714.40bn from CIT in Q2, 2022 -NBS

The Federal Government received Company Income Tax (CIT) in the sum of N714.40 billion in second quarter of 2022, National Bureau of Statistics ( NBS) disclosed this on Friday. The amount indicates growth rate of 29.53% on a quarter-on-quarter basis from N551.53 billion in Q1 2022. It netted N634.01 billion from local payment while Foreign CIT payment contributed N80.39 billion in Q2 2022.

On a quarter-on-quarter basis, the activities of accommodation and food services recorded the highest growth rate with 481.93%, followed by Information and Communication with 430.67%, and transportation and storage with 339.08%. On the other hand, activities of extraterritorial organisations and bodies had the lowest growth rate with – 42.59%, followed by activities of households as employers, undifferentiated goods and services- producing activities of households for own use with -31.80%.

In terms of sectoral contributions, the top three largest shares in Q2 2022 were manufacturing with 27.55%; Information & communication with 24.56%, and financial and insurance with 14.98%. Conversely, the Activities of households as employers, undifferentiated goods and services-producing activities of households for own use recorded the least share with 0.004%, followed by Activities of extraterritorial organizations & bodies with 0.07%; and Water supply, sewerage, waste management and remediation activities with 0.12%. However, on a year-onyear basis, CIT collections in Q2 2022 increased by 51.34% from Q2 2021.

 

