Business

FG rakes N714.40bn from CIT in Q2,2022

Posted on Author Abdulwahab Isa, Abuja Comment(0)

The Federal Government received Company Income Tax (CIT) in the sum of N714.40 billion in the second quarter of 2022, the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) confirmed on Friday.
The amount indicates growth rate of 29.53% on a quarter-on-quarter basis from N551.53 billion in Q1 2022. It netted N634.01 billion from local payment while Foreign CIT payment contributed N80.39 billion in Q2 2022.
On a quarter-on-quarter basis, the activities of accommodation & food services recorded the highest growth rate with 481.93%, followed by Information & communication with 430.67%, and transportation & storage with 339.08%.
On the other hand, activities of extraterritorial organisations & bodies had the lowest growth rate with – 42.59%, followed by activities of households as employers, undifferentiated goods and services-producing activities of households for own use with -31.80%.
In terms of sectoral contributions, the top three largest shares in Q2 2022 were manufacturing with 27.55%; information & communication with 24.56%, and financial & insurance with 14.98%. Conversely, the activities of households as employers, undifferentiated goods and services-producing activities of households for own use recorded the least share with 0.004%, followed by activities of extraterritorial organizations & bodies with 0.07%; and water supply, sewerage, waste management & remediation activities with 0.12%.
However, on a year-on-year basis, CIT collections in Q2 2022 increased by 51.34% from Q2 2021.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Business

Dana introduces N18,000 flash sales on Enugu, Owerri, Asaba routes

Posted on Author Stories, Wole Shadare

To celebrate the Yuletide, Dana Air has announced N18,000 flash sales for passengers travelling from Asaba, Owerri and Enugu to Lagos, valid till December 31, 2021.   The airline revealed this during a courtesy visit by AHS Aviation Handling Services Nigeria Limited to Dana Air’s newly appointed Deputy Chief Executive Officer, Sukhjinder Mann.   According […]
Business

Second wave of pandemic will herald boom in e-commerce sales – Huntella CEO

Posted on Author Reporter

  Nigerian entrepreneur, Bankole Bada has predicted more technological and communications gadgets, with the COVID-19 pandemic that has affected the Nigerian e-commerce space, and has continued to disrupt the sales ecosystem. This is following a boom in sales of these gadgets in 2020 after airport and travel bans were lifted during the first lockdown. Bankole, […]
Business

Unions oppose concession of airports, seek 55% equity to public, 45% to govt.

Posted on Author Wole Shadare

*Faults Minister’s handling of process Unions in the aviation industry said they would resist attempt by the Federal Government to concession four of the aerodromes in Nigeria, describing the procedure for concession as not transparent. Rather than concession, the unions recommended green field concession which empowers new investors to deal on fresh ventures which includes […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica