FG rakes N714.40bn from CIT in Q2,2022

The Federal Government received Company Income Tax (CIT) in the sum of N714.40 billion in the second quarter of 2022, the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) confirmed on Friday.

The amount indicates growth rate of 29.53% on a quarter-on-quarter basis from N551.53 billion in Q1 2022. It netted N634.01 billion from local payment while Foreign CIT payment contributed N80.39 billion in Q2 2022.

On a quarter-on-quarter basis, the activities of accommodation & food services recorded the highest growth rate with 481.93%, followed by Information & communication with 430.67%, and transportation & storage with 339.08%.

On the other hand, activities of extraterritorial organisations & bodies had the lowest growth rate with – 42.59%, followed by activities of households as employers, undifferentiated goods and services-producing activities of households for own use with -31.80%.

In terms of sectoral contributions, the top three largest shares in Q2 2022 were manufacturing with 27.55%; information & communication with 24.56%, and financial & insurance with 14.98%. Conversely, the activities of households as employers, undifferentiated goods and services-producing activities of households for own use recorded the least share with 0.004%, followed by activities of extraterritorial organizations & bodies with 0.07%; and water supply, sewerage, waste management & remediation activities with 0.12%.

However, on a year-on-year basis, CIT collections in Q2 2022 increased by 51.34% from Q2 2021.

