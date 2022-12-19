Business

FG rakes N810bn from CIT in Q3, 2022

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

Abdulwahab Isa, Abuja

 

The Federal Government realised N810.19 billion as Company Income Tax (CIT) revenue for third quarter 2022 indicating a growth rate of 13.41% on a quarter-on-quarter basis from N714.40 billion in Q2 2022.

National Bureau Statistics (NBS) data on Company Income Tax Q3 2022 released on Monday out amount received from local payments stood at N483.17 billion, while Foreign CIT Payment contributed N327.02 billion in Q3 2022.

On a quarter-on-quarter basis, the arts, entertainment, and recreation activities recorded the highest growth rate with 93.33%, followed by agriculture, forestry, and fishing with 75.38%.

On the other hand, accommodation and food service activities had the lowest growth rate with – 64.81%, followed by water supply, sewerage, waste management, and remediation activities with -64.75%. In terms of sectoral contributions, the top three largest shares in Q3 2022 were manufacturing with 28.76%; information and communication with 27.31%; and financial & insurance with 8.81%.

Conversely, the activities of households as employers, undifferentiated goods- and services-producing activities of households for own use recorded the least share with 0.003%, followed by water supply, sewerage, waste management, and remediation activities with 0.05%; and activities of extra-territorial organisations and bodies with 0.11%.

However, on a year-on-year basis, CIT collections in Q3 2022 increased by 71.46% from Q3 2021.

 

 

 

 

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
Business

Nigeria’s domain name registrations hit 167,798

Posted on Author Samson Akintaro

Registration for Nigeria’s country code Top Level Domain (ccTLD), .ng, increased by 3, 256 in August. The new registrations brought the number of registered .ng to 167,798. With this, .ng has recorded additional 20,053 in the last eight months. According to data released by the Nigeria Internet Registration Association (NiRA), subscriptions for the domain name, […]
Business

Rewane: Ongoing protests will intensify inflationary pressures

Posted on Author Tony Chukwunyem

T he Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Financial Derivatives Company (FDC), Mr. Bismarck Rewane, has said that the ongoing protests across the country against police brutality(#EndSARS) are likely to intensify inflationary pressures in the near term due to the disruption of business activities.   The respected economist, who stated this in a report obtained […]
Business

Healthcare: CBN’s intervention as tool for tackling medical tourism

Posted on Author Tony Chukwunyem

The successful surgery recently performed on the Vice President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo, by a team of specialist doctors at the Duchess International Hospital in Lagos, is an indication that the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN)’s intervention in the healthcare sector is beginning to reduce the huge amount of foreign exchange Nigerians spend on medical tourism […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica