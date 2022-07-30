News

FG re-affirms support for protection of women’s rights

The Federal Government has reaffirmed its commitment to support women across the country through enabling legislative and institutional framework that would ensure the protection of their rights. Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, made the pledge when the leadership of National Council for Women Societies (NCWS) in company with the Committee on Women-in-National Service Week (WINSERVE 2022) led by its President, Hajiya Lami Adamu Lau, paid him a courtesy call in his office on Friday.

He said with proper enabling legislation and institutions, the rights of the women and children would be adequately protected. “I believe that this partnership would help in implementing the United Nations Resolution on Gender and Affirmative Action and those of the SDGs; so that we can ensure that the rights of women and children are adequately protected and institutions that will ensure that these things are implemented,” he said. Muatapha commended the partnership between the National Council for Women Societies (NCWS) and FGN NIMEC Project office in tackling the hydra headed challenges being presently faced like gender violence, drugs and other substance abuse, the cases of out-of-school youths and other related social vices.

 

