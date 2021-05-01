FG reads riot act to armed squad operatives

…declares holding facilities red zone

Worried by the frequency of attacks on custodial centres in some parts of the country, the Federal Government has declared the facilities as “red zones”, which must remain impregnable and inviolable. Accordingly, government has directed armed squad operatives protecting custodial centres across the country, to deploy maximum force against elements that may at-tempt to violate the sanctity and security of the institution, henceforth.

Minister of Interior, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola, who read the riot act to squadron and field commanders yesterday at the Nigeria Correctional Service’s (NCoS) headquarters in Abuja, warned that personnel will be held responsible for any untoward incident at any centre. While disclosing that a “pattern of attacks on custodial centres is emerging”, Aregbesola warned that the federal government will no longer accept excuses for breach of prisons’ security. Saturday Telegraph reports that the warning came few weeks after the Owerri, Imo State, custodial centre was attacked, with at least 1, 800 inmates escaping in the ensuing melee.

Addressing the officers, the minister said custodial facilities remained “the symbol of the Nigerian State”, which must not be violated under any guise whatsoever. “Custodial centres must be declared red zones. We must declare our custodial centres inviolable,’’ he said, adding that: “It is not indisputable that attempts are being made to compromise the security of custodial centres. A pattern of attacks on custodial centres is emerging. “All our custodial centres are hereby declared a red zone. “You must defend them; they must be made impregnable, indomitable, and inviolable”.

Speaking further, the former Governor of Osun State said: “A line must be drawn… where nobody will dare to test our will. You are empowered by the highest authority to defend the facilities with all maximum force available. “You are to use maximum force to defend the custodial centres; you have no business using minimal force”. Earlier in his welcome remark, the Acting Comptroller- General of Corrections, Mr. John Mrabure, expressed worries that: “The jailbreaks and attacks on correctional centres, are becoming alarming”. He, therefore, charged field commanders and other relevant officials, to up their game, with a view to fortifying security within and around holding facilities nationwide.

Like this: Like Loading...