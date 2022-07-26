FG ready to achieve renewable energy target

PREPARED

Nigeria is ready as there is a clear policy on renewable energy and energy efficiency

The Minister of State for Power, Goddy Jedy-Agba, has restated the commitment of the Federal Government to achieve Nigeria’s sustainable energy for all target. Speaking at the 7th Nigeria Energy Forum (NEF) in Lagos, Jedy-Agba said the country had a sustainable electricity vision of achieving 30 gigawatts by 2030 with 30 per cent renewable energy.

The minister, who was represented by his Special Technical Assistant, Gabriel Lorsase, said the Federal Ministry of Power, in collaboration with GIZ under the Nigerian Energy Support Programme (NESP), funded by the European Union and the German Government, conceived and developed the Nigeria renewable vision platform to serve as hub for data-driven electrification planning and implementation.

Jedy-Agba said the objective of the project is enabling and fostering investments in renewable energy, energy efficiency and data-driven electrification planning and implementation while sustainably increasing energy access. The minister also noted that the Federal Government and Siemens signed an implementation agreement for electrification roadmap.

He said the goal of the roadmap was to resolve existing challenges in the power sector and expand the capacity for the future power needs of the country. He said: “The Presidential Power Initiative (PPI) in Phase 1 seeks to modernise, rehabilitate and expand the national grid by investing in the electricity value chain, including generation, transmission and distribution systems of the power sector.

“Nigeria is ready because there is a clear policy on renewable energy and energy efficiency. Our Renewable Energy Action Plan has put that in place. So, we can say that Nigeria is ready for renewable energy and some projects have already been embarked upon, which are providing clean energy to Nigerians.”

On his part, the Canadian High Commissioner, Mr James Christoff, said the country was open to more bilateral cooperation in the power sector with Nigeria. He said Canada would assist Nigeria in achieving power sector transformation. Christoff, who was represented by the Deputy High Commissioner, Mr Teshome Nkrumah, said it was necessary for Nigeria to first create an enabling environment where economic incentives are aligned with goals.

“And, our goals need to reflect broader commitments such as on climate change, unemployment and economic development. “It will take this kind of sustained, collaborative and broad-based effort from us to build a cleaner, greener future that improves lives and livelihoods.

Along those lines, I commend the Nigerian government on the implementation of the Sustainable Energy for All (SE4ALL) Action Agenda in support of SDG 7, which seeks to see renewable energy contribute 30 per cent to the available energy mix by 2030.

“The prospect of clean energy leapfrogging conventional sources is certainly within reach for Nigeria, particularly in light of rising diesel costs, and partly due to the increased market penetration of renewable energy solutions including solar home systems, isolated and interconnected mini-grids, captive solar solutions for commercial and industrial customers, and more.

“With an estimated 85 million Nigerians without access to grid electricity, representing 43 per cent of the country’s population, the opportunities for off-grid renewable energy are immense,” he said

