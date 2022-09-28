News

FG ready to rebuild tourism sector – Lai Mohammed

Posted on Author Clement James Comment(0)

The Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, has assured the nation that the Federal Government was determined to recreate a tourism ambience that would enhance the industry. Speaking in Calabar while delivering a keynote address on this year’s World Tourism Day, Mohammed said tourism has the potential of uniting a people, besides galvanising the economy. Speaking on this year’s theme which is; “Rethinking Tourism,” the Minister promised that even with less than seven months for this administration to end; “We will rebuild tourism because it has the potential for quick economic recovery.” He added: “Tourism is key to poverty alleviation and environmental conservation. Tourism also has the potential to foster social and political relationships. Tourism is no longer a choice or a luxury, but a necessity.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Kalu commiserates with House of Igbinedion over demise of Mrs Maria Igbinedion

Posted on Author Reporter

  Former Governor of Abia State and Chief Whip of the Senate, Dr. Orji Kalu has condoled with the House of Igbinedion over the demise of Mrs Maria Igbinedion, mother of former Governor of Edo State, Chief Lucky Igbinedion. Describing the deceased as a woman of virtue, Kalu acknowledged the outstanding attributes of the late […]
News

Orji Kalu mourns renowned Igbo musician, Morocco

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Chief Whip of the Senate, Dr. Orji Uzor Kalu, has described the demise of Igbo legendary and philosophical singer, Chief Chukwuemeka Maduka (aka Morocco), as a big loss to the country. Kalu, who lamented the passing of the music maestro and social crusader, acknowledged the late musician’s contributions to the social, economic and political development […]
News Top Stories

Police arrest Kuje Correctional Centre escapee in Ogun

Posted on Author Olufemi Adediran

The police in Ogun State have arrested one of the inmates, identified as Yakubu AbdulMumuni, who escaped from the Kuje Correctional Centre in Abuja last week. Some terrorists had attacked the Kuje prison on July 5, and freed more than 600 inmates. The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) of the command, DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi confirmed […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica