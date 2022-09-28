FG ready to rebuild tourism sector – Lai Mohammed

The Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, has assured the nation that the Federal Government was determined to recreate a tourism ambience that would enhance the industry. Speaking in Calabar while delivering a keynote address on this year’s World Tourism Day, Mohammed said tourism has the potential of uniting a people, besides galvanising the economy. Speaking on this year’s theme which is; “Rethinking Tourism,” the Minister promised that even with less than seven months for this administration to end; “We will rebuild tourism because it has the potential for quick economic recovery.” He added: “Tourism is key to poverty alleviation and environmental conservation. Tourism also has the potential to foster social and political relationships. Tourism is no longer a choice or a luxury, but a necessity.”

