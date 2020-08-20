Business

FG reaffirms commitment achieving SDGs in post –COVID-19 era

Posted on Author Chris Ugwu

The Federal government has reaffirming Nigeria’s commitment to the achievement of the SDGs in a post-COVID era. Princess Adejoke Orelope- Adefulire, Senior Special Assistant to the President on Sustainable Development Goals who made the reaffirmation at the Lafarge Africa Plc Sustainability Webinar Series with the theme: The Decade of Action: Advancing the SDGs in a post pandemic era said: “We need the expertise and financial resources of all the public and private sectors, development partners, scientific community, and the wider civic society.

It is only then that we can forge productive partnerships that can deliver the 2030 Agenda for sustainable Development”. Adefulire said as carefully enumerated in Nigeria’s 2020 Voluntary National Review Report, going forward in a post- COVID era, the country need to; “judiciously use the re-aligned National Statistical System (NSS) to effectively track and monitor the implementation of the SDGs on annual basis.

This will inform targeted SDGs’ interventions across the country. “Consciously use the Nigeria iSDG simulation model to develop the next National Development Plan (2021- 2025) and support the domestication of the Planning Model across the 36 states. “Design and implement the Integrated National Financing Frameworks (INFF) for the SDGs.

Our Reporters

Leave a Reply

