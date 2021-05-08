FG: Real sector contributes over $40bn to GDP growth

…as MAN clocks 50

The Federal Government has disclosed that the manufacturing sector contributed over $40 billion to the national Gross Domestic Product (GDP) in the last 20 years in terms of total output growth. The Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Otunba Niyi Adebayo, made this known while speaking as the guest speaker during the virtual cake cutting event to mark Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN) 50 years celebration in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja, yesterday. The minister also said the sector has demonstrated that it is the backbone of the country’s employment sector, as it currently employs close to seven million Nigerians.

He said that the role the sector plays in nation building cannot be over emphasised adding that the productive sector of the Nigerian economy is the engine room of Nigeria’s GDP currently because of its significant contribution as the live wire of the economy. Adebayo said: “I bring greetings from the Federal Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment (FMITI) and I wholeheartedly congratulate MAN on its 50th anniversary. Nigerian manufacturing sector has come a long way since the establishment of MAN.

‘‘There are many aspects of manufacturing sector that crave for recognition, especially in the scale of growth that it has achieved increasing total output by over $40 billion in the last 20 years in addition to closely employing seven million are among several landmark achievements.

He continued: “We have seen amazing example like in the cement sector which has witnessed incredible growth rate and fully dedication to local demands and has attained the capacity to export cement to the neighbouring countries.” In his own welcome address, the President of MAN, Engr. Mansur Ahmed, explained that the event was holding simultaneously in the association’s head office in Lagos and here at its liaison office in Abuja as well as its 14 branches across the country. “The day May 7 will remain precious to us. As an association, it marks the date of the incorporation of our association. It also marks the day Nigeria birthed a private sector led advocacy body specifically for the manufacturing sector of our economy in 1971.”

