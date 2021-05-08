News

FG: Real sector contributes over $40bn to GDP growth

Posted on Author Taiwo Hassan Comment(0)

…as MAN clocks 50

The Federal Government has disclosed that the manufacturing sector contributed over $40 billion to the national Gross Domestic Product (GDP) in the last 20 years in terms of total output growth. The Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Otunba Niyi Adebayo, made this known while speaking as the guest speaker during the virtual cake cutting event to mark Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN) 50 years celebration in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja, yesterday. The minister also said the sector has demonstrated that it is the backbone of the country’s employment sector, as it currently employs close to seven million Nigerians.

He said that the role the sector plays in nation building cannot be over emphasised adding that the productive sector of the Nigerian economy is the engine room of Nigeria’s GDP currently because of its significant contribution as the live wire of the economy. Adebayo said: “I bring greetings from the Federal Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment (FMITI) and I wholeheartedly congratulate MAN on its 50th anniversary. Nigerian manufacturing sector has come a long way since the establishment of MAN.

‘‘There are many aspects of manufacturing sector that crave for recognition, especially in the scale of growth that it has achieved increasing total output by over $40 billion in the last 20 years in addition to closely employing seven million are among several landmark achievements.

He continued: “We have seen amazing example like in the cement sector which has witnessed incredible growth rate and fully dedication to local demands and has attained the capacity to export cement to the neighbouring countries.” In his own welcome address, the President of MAN, Engr. Mansur Ahmed, explained that the event was holding simultaneously in the association’s head office in Lagos and here at its liaison office in Abuja as well as its 14 branches across the country. “The day May 7 will remain precious to us. As an association, it marks the date of the incorporation of our association. It also marks the day Nigeria birthed a private sector led advocacy body specifically for the manufacturing sector of our economy in 1971.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

EFCC releases Rochas Okorocha

Posted on Author Reporter

  Rochas Okorocha, former Governor of Imo State, has regained his freedom after being held in the custody of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) for roughly 48 hours. Okorocha was released on Thursday evening and now at his Maitama residence in Abuja. The ex-governor spent two nights in detention after he was accused […]
News Top Stories

Reps query Power Ministry over N7bn extra-budgetary spending

Posted on Author Philip Nyam Abuja

The House of Representatives has alleged that the Federal Ministry of Power was involved in an extra budgetary spending to the tune of N7 billion. The House also queried the alleged deposit N2 billion in Aso Savings and Loans Plc. by the ministry in 2013 without any record provided to the office of the Auditor […]
News

601 ex-Boko Haram combatants graduate in Gombe

Posted on Author Reporter

    The Coordinator of Operation Safe Corridor, Major General Bamidele Shafa said on Saturday that 601 deradicalised ex Boko Haram combatants have graduated at the DRR Camp in Mallam Sidi, Gombe. Out of the 601 graduates of the batch 4 set who arrived camp November 27 and December 14, 2019, 592 are Nigerians from […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica