FG: Reawakening 40% cassava flour inclusion in bread

In a U-turn, the recent announcement by the Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development (FMARD) to commence the inclusion of 40 per cent Orange Fleshed Sweet Potato (OFSP) puree in bread making is a vindication that government has supported cassava inclusion in bread and all other flour-based products in the country.

Before the entrance of this administration of President Muhammadu Buhari in May 29, 2015, many Nigerians were already aware of cassava bread in circulation after the former administrations of President Olusegun Obasanjo and Goodluck Ebele Jonathan approved 20 per cent cassava inclusion in bread and all other flour-based products under the High Quality Cassava Flour (HQCF) initiative. In fact, the cassava inclusion policy of the Federal Government was a laudable initiative meant to develop usage of local raw materials in production of bread in the food industry. With this, pressures were mounted on the Association of Master Bakers and Caterers of Nigeria (AMBCN) to start including 20 per cent cassava flour in the making of bread in line with the actualisation of the government’s HQCF initiative. However, when President Muhammadu Buhari took over the mantle of leadership and reconstituted his cabinet after six months, the disappearance of cassava breads in circulation set in with some Nigerians and agric stakeholders asking questions.

Frustrations

When the 40 per cent cassava inclusion in bread and other confectionery products was first introduced, there was five per cent reduction in the importation of wheat from 4.2 million metric tons to 3.7 million metric tons. The 40 per cent cassava was later reduced to 20 per cent because of pressure by flour millers, wheat importers and master bakers. The flour millers have been fighting to maintain the ‘status quo,’ saying that the policy was stifling their businesses amid scarcity of cassava crops in the country. Also, they were irked by the huge losses suffered in local flour production following the compulsory 20 per cent cassava flour inclusion in bread production, thus, decided to lobby the lawmakers to ensure the rejection of the bill on cassava inclusion in bread at National Assembly.

Researchers’ inputs

In a bid not to allow the High Quality Cassava Flour initiative die, some agric researchers started campaigning by advocating inclusion of 20 per cent Orange-Fleshed Sweet Potato (OFSP) puree in bread and other confectioneries to reduce cost of production. In particular, researchers at the Federal Institute of Industrial Research Oshodi (FIIRO), the Nigerian Institute of Food Science and Technology (NIFST) and Sano Foods disclosed that the root crop, due to its availability, short-term and non-requirement of special enzymes, presented cost-saving opportunities to bakers to ensure food affordability for Nigerians. To them, Nigeria’s wheat at 4.2 million metric tonnes yearly, with cost implication of $1.5 billion amid forex crisis, is unacceptable and affordable at this period. For instance, a kilogramme of wheat is currently N280, but a kilogramme of OFSP puree is N180. Hence, bakers reduce the cost of production by N100 on every kilogramme of OFSP puree used in bread baking. “The process of conversion of OFSP roots into puree for commercial bread production is simple and the puree is readily available as there are existing industries producing OFSP puree in Nigeria,” Dr Oluwatoyin Oluwole, a researcher at FIIRO, said. Dr. Solomon Olufemi Afuape, Head, Iresi Outstation, the National Root Crops Research Institute, Umudike (NRCRI), said that OFSP puree has also been used as functional ingredient for wheat flour substitution in bread, and is being promoted as a nutrition intervention crop to tackle Vitamin-A Deficiency (VAD), a major public health concern of the poorer and foodinsecure countries. According to him, competitive advantages of industrialising the OFSP roots for substitution include maturity within three to five months; production in almost all states of Nigeria; the country’s favourable condition; output of over 4 million tonnes and being the second highest producer in Africa. These, he added, make it economically viable and environmentally sustainable, and would stimulate job creation as more farmers would produce the root crop profitably.

FG’s u-turn to adopt 40 per cent OFSP puree

However, at a one day stakeholders’ workshop on adoption of sweet potato in Birnin Kebbi, Kebbi State, the Federal Government succumbed to Nigerians’ popular demands to adopt and approved the plan to commence the inclusion of 40 per cent OFSP puree for bread making in the country to boost cassava wheat bread availability in circulation again. The move may not be unconnected with rise in wheat importation into the country and recent hike in bread flour. Nigeria imported N2.2 trillion worth of wheat in four years, according to the Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, Alhaji Sabo Nanono. Director, Federal Department of Agriculture. FMARD, Dr Karima Babanagida, made this known at the event that the agric ministry’s plan was in partnership with the Association of Master Bakers of Nigeria to formally bring back cassava breads in circulation nationwide. The director was represented by the North-West regional director of the ministry, Ubandoma Ularamu, who urged Agricultural Development Programmes (AFPs) of different states, various commodity associations and farmers groups to embrace the new innovation. Ms. Babangida said: “The Ministry is planning to partner with master bakers and other bakers’ associations to engage them on how to include 40 per cent OFSP puree for bread making. “This we hope would increase adoption, utilisation and consumption of OFSP across the country. “It’s my expectation that at the end of this meeting, solutions to the problems identified would have been found and a road map for the potato value chain.” Agric researchers had advocated inclusion of Orange- Fleshed Sweet Potato (OFSP) puree in bread and other confectioneries to reduce cost of wheat importation into the country.

Master bakers endorsement of OFSP puree

To ensure that the objective of cassava wheat bread is achieved, the national body of the Association of Master Bakers and Caterers of Nigeria (AMBCN) has also endorsed the inclusion of Orange Fleshed Sweet Potato (OFSP) puree in bread production as part of its ongoing efforts to cut the cost of bread production in Nigeria. It will be recalled that the association and other stakeholders recently increased the price of bread by 30 per cent as a result of the high cost of production inputs. In collaboration with Sano Foods Limited, AMBCN held a one-day seminar in Abuja to demonstrate 20 per cent inclusion of OFSP puree in bread production. Speaking at the end of the demonstration, the National Secretary of the association, Jude Okafor, said: “This is a very successful demonstration. We are happy with the outcome and the national body of AMBCN is fully in support of this new initiative. Our aim now is to ensure that the implementation cuts across all states for the benefit of all Nigerians.”

Last line

Indeed, the Federal Government’s formal approval to adopt the ratification of 40 per cent OFSP puree in bread making will glading Nigerians and agric stakeholders’ minds because it will spur the return of cassava wheat breads in circulation nationwide.

