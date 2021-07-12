FG rebuffs attempt to alter FTZs’ draft report

Abuja The Federal Government may have rebuffed lobbying by groups working to influence stepping down of the recommendations by the Technical Committe on Free Trade Zones (FTZs) in the country.

A source at the Federal Ministry of Industry, Trade & Investment told this newspaper that some stakeholders who feel the recommendations contained in FTZs draft report could take away their influence or neutralise their current positions had embarked on a subtle lobbying at the ministry.

“I can assure you that the report is receiving necessary action. Action is on-going on it. The minister is determined to overhaul FTZs operations to be effective and efficient. Action has not been suspended on the report . The minister is still studying the report,” the source told New Telegraph.

The draft report by the committee on FTZs made some far reaching recommendations, including an aspect that touches on the role of Nigeria Export Processing Zones Authority (NEPZA). In the report, the committee noted that 60 per cent of licensed FTZs were inactive.

It raised concern about FTZs’ manpower performance and related metrics, which it noted were significantly below plans, while occupational rates peaked at about 50 per cent, a threshold committee noted is below minimum level required for viability.

The committe, in the report submitted to the minister, attributed predominance of 25 moribund zones to ownership structure. It cited consistent underperformance of key financial metrics, especially in local investments, as a key bottleneck of NEPZA. On status of public ownership, the report disclosed that more than half of the moribund zones (56 per cent) were publicly owned.

Twelve are state-owned and two are FGN-owned, an ownership structure it said demonstrated lack of proper planning by project sponsors, especially regarding the required follow- through on resource commitment. It noted that of the 14 active zones, two were publicly owned, while two are PPP with the remaining 10 being privately owned.

“This signifies that publicly owned FTZ have a historical track record of abandonment,” the committee observed. The committee, in its report, expressed concern over the high approval rate for manufacturing FTZ. “Majority of inactive zones have been earmarked for manufacturing activities (52 per cent). Many inactive operators have been able to obtain licenses based on the premise of manufacturing. “It seems that due to the importance of the manufacturing sector, robust vetting procedures were not implemented in the selection of licensees. Consequently, many of these licensees have been unable to deliver on commitments that they made,” the committee noted in the draft report. Following the submission of the report to the minister, the Association of Senior Civil Servants of Nigeria (ASCSN) petitioned President Muhammadu Buhari over alleged attempts to transfer some responsibilities of Nigeria Export Processing Zones Authority (NEPZA) to Onne Oil and Gas Free Zone Authority (OGFZA).

In the petition signed by the Association’s Secretary- General, Alade Bashir Lawal, ASCSN claimed NEPZA and the Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment made failed attempts to transfer some zones to OGFZA.

The union picked holes in the ministerial committee’s report, which recommended transit of NEPZA responsibility to Onne Oil and Gas Free Trade zone.

