News

FG receives 4m doses of Moderna vaccines from US

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa Abuja

The Federal Government has taken delivery of the expected four million and eighty doses of Moderna COVID-19 vaccines, donated to the country by the United States. Executive Director, National Primary Health  Care Development Agency (NPHCDA), Faisal Shuaib,who inspected the vaccines, said the Federal Government had adequate facilities to store the vaccines.

 

Shuaib said government had earlier acquired an additional 60 ultra-cold freezers that would accommodate both Moderna and Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines.

 

While disclosing that the store has a combined capacity of 2100 litres and operates at a temperature of -85°C, he maintained that an effective cold chain management of any COVID-19 vaccine was key to ensuring the success of the national vaccination  programme

 

The NPHCDA boss said: “The vaccines would assist in stepping up efforts to battle a third wave of COVID-19 infections. The donation was part of President Joe Biden’s promise to give 500 million vaccines to the world by the end of 2022.

 

“Moderna vaccine was expected to remain stable at standard refrigerator temperatures of 2° to 8°C (36° to 46°F) for 30 days.

 

Shipping and long-term storage conditions are at standard freezer temperatures of -20°C (-4°F) for six months while mRNA- 1273 to be distributed using widely available vaccine delivery and storage infrastructure.

 

“Once the vaccine is removed from the refrigerator for administration, it can be kept at room temperature conditions for up to 12 hours.”

 

However, he said the vaccines were awaiting an efficacy test evaluation by the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) with the results expected after 48 hours before inoculation of the vaccines could commence.

 

Representative of the US government, Dr. Melissa Freeman, said the vaccine doses were part of a donation that was set to boost the country’s vaccination rollout campaign, as Africa is lagging behind in terms of vaccination rates compared to advanced countries.

UNICEF Nigeria Representative, Mr Peter Hawkins, said the donation would contribute to the country’s expanded vaccination programme, which was fast gaining momentum to reach more people, as Nigeria gears towards vaccinating a total of 110 million Nigerians

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

