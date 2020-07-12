FG receives $8m medical equipment donation from ECOWAS/WAHO

T

he Federal Government has taken delivery of critical medical equipment from the Economic Community of West African States – ECOWAS/WAHO (West African Health Organisation) to help Nigeria’s Covid-19 response.

The equipment, worth $8 million, included two ventilators, some made in Nigeria equipments like hand sanitizers, face masks and face shields were handed over to the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on Covid-19 at Premier Medical Warehouse, Jabi.

Receiving the items, Chairman of the PTF and the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Mr Boss Mustapha, said partnership work and it was only through partnership that the world could overcome the pandemic.

Mustapha, who was represented by Mr Olusegun Adekunle, Permanent Secretary General Services Office- (GSO), Office of Secretary to Government of the Federation (OSGF), said the pandemic had been devastating not just on the African continent but also at the global level.

The Director General of the West African Health Organisation (WAHO), Prof Stanley Okolo, said all the goods donated were procured with the grant provided by German government through the German Development Bank (KFW), BMZ, German International Development Office and the GIZ.

He said the coronavirus was going to be around for sometime hence the need for citizens to get into the habit of modifying their behaviours.

Okolo said if the people embrace respiratory protocol, never leave the house without a face mask, practice social distancing, the virus curve would be flattened more quickly.

Ludwig Kitchener, GIZ-ECOWAS Cluster Coordinator and Representative of the German Government, noted that the ECOWAS region as at July 10th had recorded 90,000 cases.

President of the ECOWAS Commission, Jean Claude Kasi Brou, in his remarks, said the critical equipment would help Nigeria fight the pandemic.

Appolonia Adeyemi

he Lagos State Ministry of Health (LSMOH) has sealed a private laboratory located in Banana Island, Ikoyi for conducting COVID-19 testing without the required government approval.

According to a tweet by the LSMOH, the sealing of the laboratory, Acouns Medical Laboratory and Diagnostic Centre, which was situated in a pharmacy, was carried out by officials of Health Facility Monitoring and Accreditation Agency (HEFAMAA) yesterday.

HEFAMAA, an agency under the LSMOH, is saddled with the responsibility of accrediting health care facilities and other relevant institutions to ensure registration and accreditation of all health facilities in Lagos.

It will be recalled that the the Presidential Task Force (PTF) right from inception banned the treatment of COVID-19 by private facilities except those with approval to manage such cases, based on strategies to curb the highly contagious infection.

Existing policy is that testing for Coronavirus is conducted in federal and state approved laboratories.

Presently, three laboratories are in Lagos for testing the Covid-19. They are located at the Infectious Disease Hospital (IDH) Yaba, the Lagos University Teaching Hospital (LUTH) and the Nigeria Institute of Medical Research (NIMR).

he Federal Airport Authority (FAAN) has restated its commitment towards ensuring a zero Coronavirus (COVID-19) transmission as Port Harcourt International Airport resumes operations.

Mr Abayomi Akinbinu, the Regional Manager, South-South and South-East, FAAN, said this yesterday at the airport during the arrival of the first flight after three months of COVID-19 shutdown.

The first flight conducted by Air Peace 5N EUV from Lagos arrived Port Harcourt International Airport terminal at 7.50 a.m.

Abayomi said that the Port Harcourt Airport management was poised to ensure zero chances of COVID 19 transmission as flight operations kick-starts at the airport

According to him, compliance with the COVID 19 safety guidelines by regulatory bodies in the sector has been well upheld, adding that management will give no room for default.

total of 925 patients have recovered from the coronavirus infection in Oyo State, following the recovery and discharge of 91 more patients.

Governor Seyi Makinde announced this via his official Twitter account yesterday.

However, the state has recorded 85 new COVID-19 cases following tests carried out on suspected cases.

“Ninety-one confirmed COVID-19 cases received their second NEGATIVE test results and have been discharged.

“This brings the number of discharged cases in Oyo State to 925.

“Also, the COVID-19 confirmation tests for 85 suspected cases came back positive.

“The cases are from Ibadan N (17), Ibadan SW (13), Oyo E (9), Ido (8), Lagelu (7), Oluyole (6), Orelope (3), Akinyele (3), Egbeda (3), Ibadan NE (3), Ona Ara (2), Atiba (2), Ogbomosho S (2), Iseyin (2), Ibadan SE (1), Ogbomosho N (1), Oyo W (1), Ibadan NW (1) & Ibarapa C (1) Local Government Areas.

“So, the total number of confirmed cases in Oyo State today is 1,689.”

Stephen Olufemi Oni

Ilorin

wara State has officially been designated a Test Centre for COVID-19 by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

The Chairman of the state’s Medical Advisory on COVID-19, Dr Femi Oladiji, said in a statement yesterday that the NCDC has approved the automated GeneXpert laboratory, which is stationed at the COVID-19/Infectious Diseases Centre Alagbado Ilorin, which is now fully functional, adding that another COVID-19 molecular and research laboratory is proposed at the Harmony Advanced Diagnostic Centre which would utilise Reverse transcription and PCR in real-time quantitative polymerase chain reaction (RT-qPCR).

“The GeneXpert machine has been accredited by the NCDC and is now officially functional in Kwara State,” he said.

“A review to assess the diagnostic accuracy of GeneXpert found that when used as an initial test, it had pooled sensitivity of 89 per cent and specificity of 99% compared to sensitivity of 98 per cent and specificity of 99 per cent for RT-qPCR at standard formats. The GeneXpert tests will let us make quicker decisions about whether to quarantine or isolate individuals who show up with or without potential symptoms related to COVID-19. Hospital management staff would also be able to make rapid decisions about the best way to use resources, such as respiratory equipment.

Igbeaku Orji

UMUAHIA

he National Orientation Agency (NOA) yesterday appealed to religious leaders to use the pulpit to influence and redirect the misconceptions people have about the global coronavirus pandemic.

Speaking at the 59th Synod of the Methodist Church of Nigeria at Methodist Training Institute, Umuahia Arch Diocese, the Abia State Director of the agency, Lady Dr Ngozi Okechukwu, said the misconceptions people have over the virus has posed more danger and should be the concern of religious leaders.

Okechukwu noted that the Agency in its public enlightenment and social mobilization campaigns to groups and communities have observed that “Despite the active community spread of Covid-19 in virtually all the states, there is persistent disbelief of the danger and impact of Covid-19 among Nigerians, despite being aware of the disease. “

The NOA boss also observed that the compromise of security agencies in violation of the ban on inter state travels as well as the stigmatisation of patients helped to fuel the skepticism.

She urged the men of God to also emphasize strict observance to protocols of hand washing or use of sanitizer, use of face masks and maintenance of good respiratory hygiene.

Responding, the Arch Bishop Umuahia Diocese, Most Reverend Chibuzo Opoko, said the fight against the virus should not be left to governments alone which he said was the reason the church embarked on distribution of face masks and palliative three weeks before government.

agos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu on Saturday charged all Nigerians to take responsibility as the nation joins the global community in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

Speaking as a Guest Speaker at the Virtual edition of the Lagos Leadership Conference, themed: “Leading in Extraordinary Times”, which was broadcast via Plus TV Africa, Sanwo-Olu said the firm realisation that Lagos is the Nigerian epicentre of the pandemic, and that the whole of country is looking up to the State for leadership and for accomplishment, has been a driving force for his administration’s response to pandemic.

He said: “COVID-19 pandemic is global and all of us have a role to play. Everybody has a role to play. It is only when everybody plays that role that we can put this pandemic behind us very quickly. As a government, we will continue to lead that conversation.

“We should continue to have various levels of engagement and various levels of communication. Everybody must be seen taking responsibility at this stage. We are fully out there and what is just remaining for us is just to keep this momentum and we believe that we will come out of it stronger and better.

“I will ask each and every one of us to take full responsibility, especially for our loved ones and ourselves. When we are going out, let us ensure we continue to obey the protocols. Let us wear our facemasks. Let us ensure we keep social distance8 or physical distancing and continue to listen to our health practitioners and the advice they give us. “

Musa Pam

Jos

he Special Committee for Research on coronavirus and other infectious diseases, which Governor Simon Lalong of Plateau State set up in May, to find solution to COVID-19 has made some head way towards finding a cure to the pandemic ravaging the world.

Governor Lalong had mandated the team to search for conventional and alternative drugs for the treatment and cure of the coronavirus.

The Committee headed by Noel Wannang, a Professor of Pharmacology and Toxicology, University of Jos, who is also the Director, General Studies of the University and the Secretary General of West African Postgraduate College of Pharmacists (WAPCP) on Tuesday disclosed in Jos.

The Committee, according to the team, formulated 3 cocktails, Coded Cov Pla1, Cov Pla 2 and Cov Pla3, for severe, moderate and mild cases, respectively. All the formulations are from plant materials.

The Committee said the drugs showed promising antiviral activities that can be a novel treatment for COVID – 19.

“The three candidate drugs have undergone preclinical stages.

“We did insilico, invivo and invitro studies. Results showed antiviral activities with possible cure for covid 19. The drug treatment trials will undergo further analysis to conclude the efficacy in humans.” Prof. Wannang proudly declared.

The team of researchers further added: “Cov Pla1 2 and 3 are coded until they conclude on the trial and registration with regulatory bodies.”

Observers are of the view that with the breakthrough, an end to Covid-19 may be near and commended the team for a good and diligent job.

