FG receives draft executive bill to establish research, devt foundation

The Federal Government has received the draft executive bill for the establishment of the National Research and Development Foundation (NRDF) on Wednesday in Abuja. Executive Secretary of Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFund), Prof Suleiman Bogoro who received the draft law on behalf of the minister of Education, Mallam Adamu Adamu, said Nigeria’s economy would not be competitive if it fails to institutionalise research and development (R&D). According to him, the most competitive nations were those that have recognised and placed innovation and creativity as the lead element that drives society, and with submission of the draft bill a foundation has been laid for driving Nigeria’s knowledgedriven economy by coordinating research efforts, as the country has no option than to embrace knowledge in its pursuit of economic development.

