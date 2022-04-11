Johnson's vaccine)
News

FG receives over 3m COVID-19 vaccines from Italy

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa, Abuja Comment(0)

The Federal Government Monday received over three million doses of the Johnson and Johnson COVID-19 vaccines donated to the country by the Italian government.

Executive Director of the National Primary Healthcare Development Agency (NPHCDA), Dr Faisal Shuaib, noted that it was a reflection of the sincerity and commitment of the Government of Italy and European delegates to the global efforts in halting the COVID-19 pandemic

The World Health Organisation (WHO) Country Representative in Nigeria, Dr Walter Mulombo, noted that the Italian government has been at the forefront of COVID-19 response through funding and equitable distribution of COVID-19 vaccines through the COVAX facility.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

COVID-19: Australian capital, Canberra, goes into snap lockdown

Posted on Author Reporter

  The Australian capital Canberra is going into a snap one-week lockdown after recording its first case of COVID-19 in more than a year. It will come into effect at 17:00 local time on Thursday (07:00 GMT), reports the BBC. The lockdown was called for the whole of the Australian Capital Territory – home to […]
News Top Stories

Ambassador Akin Fayomi: Nigeria needs secure domestic environment for robust foreign policy

Posted on Author Andrew Iro Okungbowa

A former Nigerian Ambassador to France and Monaco, Akin Fayomi, has advised the federal government to make effort in securing the domestic environment if it must have a robust and vibrant engagement on the foreign scene, saying that success at foreign diplomacy is based on a healthy local front.   Projecting into the New Year […]
News Top Stories

FAAN generates N408.69bn from passengers’ service charge

Posted on Author Wole Shadare

Expert bemoans IGR under-declaration We have limited resources for airport projects –FG   Following series of reforms in the nation’s aviation sector, the industry regulator, Federal Airport Authority of Nigeria FAAN), earned about N408.69 billion within a period of five years.   The amount, according to figures released by an aviation security consultant and Secretary […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica