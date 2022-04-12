FG receives over 3m COVID-19 vaccines from Italy

The Federal Government yesterday received over three million doses of the Johnson and Johnson COVID-19 vaccines donated to the country by the Italian government.

Executive Director of the National Primary Healthcare Development Agency (NPHCDA), Dr Faisal Shuaib, noted that it was a reflection of the sincerity and commitment of the Government of Italy and European delegates to the global efforts in halting the COVID-19 pandemic

The World Health Organisation (WHO) Country Representative in Nigeria, Dr Walter Mulombo, noted that the Italian government has been at the forefront of COVID-19 response through funding and equitable distribution of COVID-19 vaccines through the COVAX facility.

