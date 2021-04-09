News

FG receives stolen Ile-Ife artefact from Mexico

The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Chief Geoffrey Onyeama, yesterday in Abuja received a stolen Ile-Ife artefact recovered from Mexico. Receiving the artefact from the Charge d’Affaires of the Nigerian Mission in Mexico, Dr Yakubu Dadu, Onyeama called for a more secured border to prevent future occurrence of theft. The minister hailed the Embassy’s efforts in recovering the artefact, adding that the interventions of Nigerian Envoys in recovering stolen possessions of the country shows the important works they were doing as against negative reports of Nigerian missions on social media.

Onyeama also appreciated the government of Mexico for its cooperation in ensuring that the artifact was duly returned to Nigeria. The minister added: “This Ife bronze was stolen from Nigeria and it was intercepted in Mexico and our Ambassador at the time, Amb. Aminu Iyawa, was very dynamic when he noticed it displayed at the Airport in Mexico and was a little bit suspicious. “Due to his enterprise, detective work and his diplomatic skills, after a year he was able to find out the origin of the work and the fact that it was stolen and he engaged with Mexican Authorities.”

