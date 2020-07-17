FG reconstitutes board of Nigeria National Merit Award

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the reconstitution of the Governing Board of the Nigeria National Merit Award (NNMA). The Nigerian National Merit Award, an agency under the Federal Ministry of Special Duties and Intergovernmental Affairs has the primary responsibility to confer on deserving Nigerians the prestigious Nigerian National Order of Merit (NNOM) Award for outstanding contributions to national development in the areas of Science, Medicine, Engineering/ Technology, Humanities, including Arts and Culture, among other fields of human endeavour.

This was disclosed yesterday through a statement from the Federal Ministry of Special Duties and Inter-Governmental Affairs signed by the Ministry’s Permanent Secretary, Engr. Festus Daudu. Out of the eight board members drawn from different geo-political zones of the country, appointed to serve for a term of three years, five of them had their appointments renewed, while two were given fresh appointments and the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry who will serve as Secretary.

Those appointed for term renewal include Chairman of the board, Prof. Shekaru Aku, representing the North- West, Prof. Shiekh Abdalla, member representing the North Central, Prof. Jinadu Adele, member representing South-West, Prof. Mohammed Hassan, member representing North-East and Prof. Andy, member representing the South-South zone. Others, who were also fresh on the board, include Prof. Sam Ohaegbulam, member representing South- East, Prof. Williams Quirix, member representing North- West and Engr. Festus Daudu, representing the Federal Ministry of Special Duties and Inter-governmental Affairs.

According to the statement, while their tenure takes effect from 1st May, 2020, the Minister of Special Duties and Inter-governmental Affairs, Senator George Akume, who congratulated the appointment, said the inauguration date would be announced as soon as arrangements were concluded

Like this: Like Loading...