FG recovered over N1trn looted assets in 8yrs –Sagay

The Chairman of the Presidential Advisory Committee Against Corruption (PACAC), Prof Itse Sagay, has said that President Muhammadu Buhar’s administration has recovered over N1 trillion worth of assets and property since its inception in 2015. Speaking at a media parley in Lagos yesterday, Sagay said the recoveries are both locally and internationally. He said since 2015 the Federal Government through the instrumentalities of its agencies has done a lot to defeat corruption and corrupt elements. Sagay said the fight against corruption led to numerous prosecutions and convictions and that a lot of property has been forfeited by looters.

He said: “I will say that 90 per cent of the cases investigated are forfeited to the Federal Government because they know that they cannot explain how they got the property. “We brought in a United Nations expert on loot recovery to hold seminars and conferences on how to recover loot from persons without necessarily taking them to prison.

“That is why under this government, in my view, the total has not really been calculated but I will say roughly about N1 trillion worth of assets and property has been recovered in the last eight years. You know the case of Patience Jonathan where assets were recovered and that is the highest we can think of.” Sagay also expressed confidence that the fight against corruption would continue under the administration of the President-elect, Bola Tinubu. He said Tinubu’s antecedence showed that he has the zeal to fight corruption. “The incoming president was a former governor of Lagos State and we were all here throughout the period of leadership in the state.

He had no tolerance of corruption. “I will give you an example, when it was learnt that Lagos State judges were corrupt, what the attorney general did was to upgrade all their conditions including new cars, new houses and paid all their allowances. “After that, the attorney general kept a close monitoring of them and anyone that committed the slightest atom of corruption was forced to resign immediately. “That was under the Tinubu government and so whatever stories one might have heard about him because of politics, does not apply to his zeal to operate a government without any stain. Let’s wait and see what happens but I don’t expect any turn down in the fight against corruption,” he said. On the issue of new naira notes, the chairman of PACAC said the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele, is committing contempt of court by not obeying the ruling of the Supreme Court.

