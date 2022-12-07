News

FG recovers N120bn from corrupt Nigerians

Posted on Author Onwuka Nzeshi, Abuja

The Federal Government Wednesday said that it has recovered over N120 billion from persons implicated in various corrupt practices in the country.

Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, disclosed this at the 8th Edition of the PMB Administration Scorecard Series (2015-2023) held at the National Press Centre, Radio House, Abuja.

Mohammed said that the fight against corruption is very much on track contrary to the insinuations in some quarters that the current administration had abandoned the programme which was one of its key campaign promises in 2015.

The minister recalled that President Muhammadu Buhari had on May 12, 2022, signed into law the Proceeds of Crime (Recovery and Management) Bill, 2022 as well as two other bills to further consolidate on the gains already made in the fight against corruption.

 

Our Reporters

News

COVID-19: Germany plans to extend lockdown until March 14

Posted on Author Reporter

  Germany plans to extend restrictions to curb the spread of the coronavirus until March 14, a draft agreement for talks between Chancellor Angela Merkel and leaders of the 16 federal states on Wednesday showed. The number of new daily infections in Germany has been falling, leading some regional leaders to push for a timetable […]
News

Extortion: IGP should do more than giving orders – Group

Posted on Author Emmanuel Ifeanyi

A group, under the auspices of the Youth and Students Advocates for Development Initiatives (YSAD) yesterday called on the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Usman Alkali Baba, to be more proactive in ending extortion on Federal Highways in the South-East region. The group noted that from Aba to Umuahia, Enugu to Nsukka, Okigwe to Owerri, […]
News

Insecurity: APC has turned Nigeria into killing field, says Ayu

Posted on Author Cephas Iorhemen

The National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Dr. Iyorchia Ayu, yesterday lamented the growing insecurity in the country, blaming the President Muhammadu Buhari-led All Progressives Congress (APC) government for ‘turning Nigeria into a killing field.’ Ayu spoke during the defection of a serving House of Assembly member, Baba Odeh and Alex Enokela and […]

