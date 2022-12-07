FG recovers N120bn from corrupt Nigerians

The Federal Government Wednesday said that it has recovered over N120 billion from persons implicated in various corrupt practices in the country.

Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, disclosed this at the 8th Edition of the PMB Administration Scorecard Series (2015-2023) held at the National Press Centre, Radio House, Abuja.

Mohammed said that the fight against corruption is very much on track contrary to the insinuations in some quarters that the current administration had abandoned the programme which was one of its key campaign promises in 2015.

The minister recalled that President Muhammadu Buhari had on May 12, 2022, signed into law the Proceeds of Crime (Recovery and Management) Bill, 2022 as well as two other bills to further consolidate on the gains already made in the fight against corruption.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...