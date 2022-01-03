News

FG recovers N227.7m worth of stolen diesel, kerosene

Posted on Author Emmanuel Onani, Abuja

Troops prosecuting the ongoing war against economic sabotage in the Niger Delta region, recovered illegally-refined automotive gas oil (diesel) and dual purpose kerosene worth N227, 715, 653.

The recoveries were made during aggressive operations by fighting forces in December, 2021.

A breakdown shows that while a total of 896,500 litres of illegally-refined AGO were recovered, at least 11,000 litres of illegally refined kerosene were also seized in the course of the operation.

In its determination to address cases of crude oil theft, piracy and other associated crimes in the oil-rich region, the military high command had launched Operation Delta Safe on June 24, 2016.

Other military operations geared towards reasserting the authority of the state include: Operation Hadin Kai (North East), Operation Hadarin Daji (North West), Operation Safe Haven (Plateau and environs), and Operation Whirl Stroke (Benue, Taraba, Nasarawa).

Spokesperson for the Directorate of Media Operations, Defence Headquarters (DHQ), Maj-Gen. Benard Onyeuko, who made the disclosure at a recent interactive session with Defence Correspondents in Abuja, said:

“Troops have continued to maintain their operational tempos in all the theatres of operation to frustrate terrorists, bandits, economic saboteurs and other criminal elements across the country.

“Also, the air components have continued to dominate all operation theatres with constant aerial patrols to forestall criminal activities across the country.

“Gleaning from the available information as I have just presented, there is no gainsaying the efforts of the Armed Forces of Nigeria and other security agencies so far yielded appreciable results.

“Our operational performance for the year, as you may recall, is a show of our commitment, synergy and determination to lay down our lives to protect our great nation. We will continue to sustain the offensive and will not relent until peace is restored to every troubled zone in Nigeria.”

Meanwhile, a source in the theatre of operation, has vowed the resolve of the Armed Forces of Nigeria to take out all enemies of state who refused to turn a new leaf.

Speaking on the condition of anonymity, he said: “For your information, we are determined, more than ever before, to deal ruthlessly with criminal elements that refuse to repent, by elimination, or capturing.”

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

